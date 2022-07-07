ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas A&M: Week 5

By Timm Hamm
 3 days ago

The Aggies face one of the toughest run defenses in the country in Week 5.

The Texas A&M Aggies continue their SEC schedule in Week 5 when they face coach Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the road at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

It will technically be the first designated road game since the Week 4 matchup against Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in the Southwest Classic is considered a neutral site game.

Last season, the Aggies and Bulldogs met in an early October tilt with Mississippi State handing Texas A&M a 26-22 loss.

Mississippi State is coming off a disappointing 7-6 overall record and 4-4 conference tally, which tied them for third place in the SEC.

This might be one of the best defensive lines State has had in defensive coordinator Zach Arnett's time in Starkville.

In 2021 the Bulldogs boasted one of the best run defenses in the country, and that was largely in part to the front three. With two of that three returning, the rest of the SEC could be in for a challenge running the ball inside.

With that in mind, here are a few defensive players to watch for the Bulldogs when they face the Aggies in Week 5.

Be sure to stick with AllAggies.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Razorbacks throughout the week.

LB Tyrus Wheat

Wheat returns to State with his extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic with 76 career tackles, 15 for loss, 11 sacks, and two interceptions. All accomplished in two seasons over the course of 22 games with the Bulldogs.

LB Nathaniel Watson

Watson is a returning starter from last season, and with another year of experience under his belt, he'll be even more dangerous. In four previous seasons with the Bulldogs (25 games) he's registered 127 total tackles, 10 for loss, and five sacks.

CB Emmanuel Forbes

Forbes is a bright spot in an otherwise lacking secondary. In two previous seasons, he has amassed 104 total tackles, 5.5 for loss, one sack, and eight interceptions, running three back for touchdowns. He's all so added a forced fumble to his resume.

