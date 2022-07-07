Mountain Goats' John Darnielle has a fondness for Iowa. He returns for the first time in 5 years

The COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States in March 2020, and in the two years since then, indie rock band the Mountain Goats released three new studio albums and with a fourth on the horizon.

"Both 'Getting Into Knives' and 'Dark in Here' were written and recorded just before the pandemic. In the case of 'Dark,' we wrapped production on it literally two days before public schools started going virtual," the Mountain Goats' founder and frontman John Darnielle told the Des Moines Register in an e-mail.

The group's newest album, "Bleed Out," is set to come out on Aug. 19. Leading up to its release, Darnielle heads out on tour with Matt Douglas, the Mountain Goats' man of many instruments.

The pair will appear at Wooly's, 504 E. Locust St., at 8 p.m. on July 16 with special guest Abby Hamilton, a county/folk singer-songwriter who released her latest single "Trailer Park Queen" in June.

Since forming in 1991, the Mountain Goats have assembled an extensive catalog of songs like "This Year," "Grendel's Mother" and "No Children."

"It's been all sorts of different emotions and responses," Darnielle wrote regarding the return to touring that started last August. "Touring is different now, and we've all been doing it for much of our adult lives, so figuring out how to do it while prioritizing both band and audience safety has presented new challenges for us. But I think I speak for all of us when I say the joy we take in playing music together is at an all-time high; we've always loved our work, but there's a shared sense of gratitude to be back at it, back where we belong."

This latest tour will just feature Darnielle and Douglas, who originally planned to do a duo tour like this in 2020 before the pandemic hit.

"We've done a few duo tours together and I feel like the sets end up having an almost cinematic development — they open on scene and travel through several developments to end up somewhere unexpected," Darnielle said. "It's a profound pleasure for me."

Darnielle says the last time the Mountain Goats played Iowa was in 2017, back when "Goths" came out.

Though born in Indiana and raised in California, Darnielle has a fondness for the Hawkeye state after living here during the late-1990s. Iowa ended up being the setting for his second novel "Universal Harvester."

That book is set in Nevada, Iowa, a little before the current millennia, and follows a video rental store employee who makes a disquieting discovery on recently returned VHS tapes.

Darnielle's third novel, "Devil House," went on sale in January and tells a horror story in seven parts. Each of these sections, Darnielle said, has a "mirror effect" where part one and part seven are both written in first person, part two and part six are both written in second person and so on.

"I had the beginnings of the story first, and then I immediately began thinking about structure and form, which for me are primary — the outline has to precede the filling in, I need a house for characters to live in," Darnielle said. "So I knew I wanted something about castle doctrine, something involving some murders in a house that aren't what they seem, and then I outlined the structure — first in terms of the first-person/second-person/third-person shifts, then in terms of what would be happening."

Tickets for the Mountain Goats' upcoming performance are $35 through tixr.com.

Isaac Hamlet covers arts, entertainment and culture at the Des Moines Register. Reach him at ihamlet@gannett.com or 319-600-2124, follow him on Twitter @IsaacHamlet.