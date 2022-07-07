West Des Moines bicyclist dies after being struck by car; driver charged with vehicular homicide, OWI

An Urbandale man has been charged with vehicular homicide and operating while intoxicated after authorities say he struck and killed a bicyclist Friday night in West Des Moines.

Police officers found James Deal, 57, at about 10 p.m. Friday injured after he had apparently been hit by a car in the 9600 block of Raccoon River Drive, department spokesperson Sgt. Jason Heintz said in a news release.

Deal was transported to a Des Moines hospital where he later died.

Brian Kirkman, 42, of Urbandale was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with vehicular homicide and operating while intoxicated. A preliminary hearing for Kirkman, who has a previous OWI conviction stemming from a 2010 incident, according to online court records, is scheduled for July 12.

Kirkman had a breath alcohol content of .363 at the time of his arrest, according to a criminal complaint — more than four times the legal limit of 0.08.

Deal is the second bicyclist to die after being struck by a vehicle this year in Iowa, according to the Iowa Bicycle Coalition. The first was a 9-year-old boy who was hit by a motorcycle June 15 in the small western Iowa town of Macedonia. Last year 11 cyclists were killed in Iowa, according to records kept by the coalition, the same number as in 2020.

Through July 7, 159 people have died in traffic crashes in Iowa this year, an increase of 7 people from the same period last year, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation, which reports that more than 350 people died in traffic crashes in Iowa last year.

