ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

West Des Moines bicyclist dies after being struck by car; driver charged with vehicular homicide, OWI

By Philip Joens, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IhWVZ_0gXw6IhZ00

An Urbandale man has been charged with vehicular homicide and operating while intoxicated after authorities say he struck and killed a bicyclist Friday night in West Des Moines.

Police officers found James Deal, 57, at about 10 p.m. Friday injured after he had apparently been hit by a car in the 9600 block of Raccoon River Drive, department spokesperson Sgt. Jason Heintz said in a news release.

Deal was transported to a Des Moines hospital where he later died.

Brian Kirkman, 42, of Urbandale was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with vehicular homicide and operating while intoxicated. A preliminary hearing for Kirkman, who has a previous OWI conviction stemming from a 2010 incident, according to online court records, is scheduled for July 12.

Kirkman had a breath alcohol content of .363 at the time of his arrest, according to a criminal complaint — more than four times the legal limit of 0.08.

Deal is the second bicyclist to die after being struck by a vehicle this year in Iowa, according to the Iowa Bicycle Coalition. The first was a 9-year-old boy who was hit by a motorcycle June 15 in the small western Iowa town of Macedonia. Last year 11 cyclists were killed in Iowa, according to records kept by the coalition, the same number as in 2020.

Through July 7, 159 people have died in traffic crashes in Iowa this year, an increase of 7 people from the same period last year, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation, which reports that more than 350 people died in traffic crashes in Iowa last year.

Philip Joens covers public safety, city government and RAGBRAI for the Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-443-3347 at pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

25-year-old Iowan injured in crash with tractor-trailer on Interstate 80

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Norwalk woman was involved in a serious crash Friday night after driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 80, according to Iowa State Patrol reports. The crash was reported at 11:19 p.m. Twenty-five-year-old Madison Stogdill was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate...
NORWALK, IA
We Are Iowa

Man charged with driving drunk, hitting and killing bicyclist in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An Urbandale man is charged with driving drunk before hitting and killing a bicyclist in West Des Moines last week. Police say on the night of Friday, July 1, 42-year-old Brian Kirkman of Urbandale drove his car into a bicyclist in the 9600 block of Raccoon River Drive. The man on the bike, 57-year-old James Deal of Des Moines, died after being transported to the hospital.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Urbandale, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Iowa State
West Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Des Moines, IA
Accidents
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
West Des Moines, IA
Accidents
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Urbandale, IA
Accidents
City
West Des Moines, IA
City
Urbandale, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
q957.com

Iowa police officers sue protesters

DES MOINES, IA (AP) — There’s a new twist on the George Floyd protests. Two Iowa police officers are taking the unusual move of suing six people who participated in a 2020 protest in Des Moines after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, accusing them of assault.
DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

Authorities Release Details Of July 4 ATV Crash That Seriously Injured Audubon Man

Authorities in Guthrie County have released additional details of an ATV accident from the Fourth of July that left an Audubon man with serious head injuries. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at approximately 3:22 p.m. on 270th Street. Their initial investigation determined that 22-year-old Aaron Robert Gust was operating a 2009 Yamaha Sportsman with 19-year-old Laxne Borkowski riding as a passenger. Authorities say the ATV left the roadway, struck a barbed-wire fence, and collided with a tree. Gust sustained severe injuries to his head and knee and was airlifted to MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines for treatment. Borkowski was treated at the scene by Guthrie County Emergency Medical Services. Law enforcement indicated alcohol played a factor in the crash, and charges are pending the completion of an investigation.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Fire guts car on Iowa Highway 141 early Thursday

Fire destroyed an unoccupied passenger vehicle on the bypass early Thursday. The Perry Police Department received a 911 call around 3:30 a.m. Thursday of a possible fire along Iowa Highway 141 near the Super 8 motel. The arriving officer found the unoccupied vehicle fully engulfed on the eastbound shoulder of...
PERRY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicular Homicide#Cyclist#Traffic Accident
iheart.com

Des Moines Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting

(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines man is charged with Attempted Murder and other charges after a shooting. Police were called to 25th and University Thursday afternoon because of gunfire, and found a person who had been shot at. Police also found a handgun and several shell casings. Police...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report July 8

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Patrick Nolte of Adair was traveling westbound on U.S. Interstate 80 at the 111 mile marker when a tire blew and forced his vehicle into the median. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $2,000. July 4, 2022.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Drunk, belligerent Grimes man arrested for striking bartenders

A Grimes man was arrested in a Granger tavern early Friday after lashing out at the bartenders when they cut him off from further drinks. Marc Lawrence Hamilton, 51, of 101 N.W. Eighth St., Grimes, was charged with interference with official acts, consumption of alcohol in a public place and disorderly conduct-fighting or violent behavior.
GRIMES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Accidents
We Are Iowa

Festivals prioritize crowd safety following Fourth of July shootings

DES MOINES, Iowa — Following deadly mass shootings around the country on the Fourth of July, some event goers are apprehensive about attending large-scale festivities. This weekend, 80/35 in downtown Des Moines and Summerfest in Ankeny will bring thousands out to enjoy music, food and more. Ahead of the events, police departments across the metro are taking extra steps to make crowd safety their number one priority.
DES MOINES, IA
Radio Iowa

Fundraiser will benefit family of State Trooper who died in accident

A charity golf tournament scheduled for this weekend will benefit the family of an Iowa State trooper who died in a crash in northeast Iowa last fall. Trooper Dennis Schnathorst, a member of the Hamilton County Peace Officers Association, says every year there’s a different recipient chosen. “This year we have selected Holly Benda,” Schnathorst says. “Her husband, Trooper Ted Benda, was tragically killed in October in a traffic accident while on duty, responding to assist some other agencies.”
WEBSTER CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Iowa man dies after crashing through home’s front window

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa – An Iowa man is dead after the car he was driving crashed through the front window of a local home Saturday morning. Reports say the Iowa State Patrol responded to the crash east of Webster City. The patrol says 32-year-old Jory Lanken, of Kamrar, ran past a stop sign, entered a ditch and went airborne before plowing through the window.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon man injured in an ATV accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) An Audubon man suffered serious injuries in an ATV accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says at 3:22 a.m. on July 4th, dispatch received a call about a male who had hit a tree on an ATV and had severe head injuries. Panora EMS was en route. Deputies spoke to two men on scene who stated that 22-year-old Aaron Robert Gust had taken the ATV out for a ride and when he didn’t come back, they got worried and so they drove down the gravel road and found Gust laying in the ditch. The two men admitted to drinking.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Here's why Des Moines issued no fireworks citations

No citations were issued for illegal fireworks in Des Moines despite there being more than 620 complaints over the Fourth of July weekend, Police Sgt. Paul Parizek told Axios Wednesday. Why it matters: Lots of people are unhappy as city staffers continue to deal with damage and debris. State of...
DES MOINES, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
749K+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy