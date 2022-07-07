ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: Watch NL MVP Sing to His Baby at Manhattan Beach Restaurant

By Staff Writer
 3 days ago
It gets lost sometimes during this day and age of sports, but professional athletes are people too. Even MVPs. In an adorable moment that was caught on camera, Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger was seen signing to his baby daughter, Caiden Bellinger.

It wasn't exactly a Grammy-worthy performance of James Blunt's "You're Beautiful", but it was a certainly a tender moment between Cody, Caiden, and Chase Carter.

Cody, Caiden, and Chase appear to be dining at The Strand House in Manhattan Beach in the video.

On the baseball side of things, Bellinger's season hasn't been beautiful, at least from the plate. Although he's dazzled in centerfield, he experiencing another tough season offensively.

Through Wednesday, Bellinger has a 88 wRC+ and his strikeout rate of 29.8% is the second-highest on the team, trailing only Chris Taylor (35.4%). His .272 on-base percentage is the lowest on the team.

However, his defense, is still worth singing about.

