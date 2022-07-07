ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Shocking': Florida Tech athletes, coaches denounce decision to demote five varsity sports

By Rick Neale, Florida Today
Florida Today
 3 days ago

On June 23, the Florida Institute of Technology athletic department shared Mason Yaskovic's smiling portrait on its social media channels, honoring the senior rower in the school's Scholar-Athlete Spotlight.

But unbeknownst to Yaskovic, university officials were quietly planning to pull the plug on the varsity men's rowing program — along with four other sports.

The announcement came without warning June 28 via an email blast to affected athletes. Florida Tech was discontinuing five fall varsity sports programs — men’s rowing, women’s rowing, men’s cross country/distance track, women’s cross country/distance track and men’s golf — and reducing them to club sports.

"This is the day that my team is supposed to be voting on the team captain for next year. So I come out to check my phone at noon, when the vote is supposed to drop. And instead of a vote for team captain — which my name is in the ring for — I find out that there might not be a team to be captain of," Yaskovic recalled.

"So that was shocking," he said.

"We're used to rowing against Ivy League schools — and winning," he added.

More Florida Tech news: Hurricane Hunter from Florida Tech flies NOAA planes into huge storms to improve forecasts

Florida Tech legacy: Chumley's Depot founder dies, leaving legacy at Florida Tech and in downtown Melbourne

In a June 28 statement, the university said the realignment was not a cost-cutting measure. Rather, it was "a strategic decision to deliberately increase our competitiveness within our Sunshine State Conference” because resources were spread too thin among 17 varsity sports, including esports.

Now, Athletics Director Jamie Joss said his department's resources will be reallocated to better fund Florida Tech's 11 remaining SSC sports. That's the minimum number required for full conference membership.

"For quite some time, the university has been reviewing our athletic programs in consultation with the board of trustees. And really looking at the competitiveness of our Sunshine State Conference sports," Joss said.

Florida Tech's board of trustees voted to discontinue the five varsity sports on June 24. This was the latest pullback from the school's previous expansion period that doubled the number of varsity sports from 11 to 22 — including a high-profile football program.

University spokesperson Wes Sumner declined to divulge details of the athletic department budget. The school's new fiscal year started July 1.

The men's rowing team has sent a letter to trustees asking to reconsider the downgrade from varsity to club status. Last month, the squad took fifth place in "varsity four" at the Intercollegiate Rowing Association National Championship Regatta — tops in program history.

The letter labeled the loss of varsity status "a decision made too quickly, unfairly, and without proper information." The letter cited lack of transparency and forewarning and failure to consider incoming freshmen, among other issues.

"As Florida Tech’s historically strongest and most nationally competitive team, we have overcome a lot. However, this becomes impossible if Men’s Rowing is reduced to a club team," the letter said.

Yaskovic also launched a "Reinstate FIT Athletics" online petition that had garnered nearly 6,200 signatures by Thursday afternoon.

Varsity sports drop from 22 to 11

Florida Tech athletics saw expansion of 11 new sports — including football — under former president Anthony Catanese, who took the helm in 2002. He had previously led the launch of Florida Atlantic University's Division I football team during his presidential tenure in Boca Raton.

With the addition of women's lacrosse in 2015, Florida Tech's athletic roster grew to 22 varsity sports.

But in a May 2016 FLORIDA TODAY interview, two months before he succeeded Catanese as president, T. Dwayne McCay said he planned to "focus down" on the athletic program — a philosophical change.

"We're up to 22 varsity sports with some level of athletic scholarships with them. What we'll do is, we won't eliminate any sports. But we will probably curtail the scholarship investment in several of them," McCay said during the 2016 interview.

"What I'd like to do is choose a handful of sports — nine or 10 — and be great. Really make the investment so we're competing at a national level in those sports," McCay said.

The university cut the men's and women's track and field teams in 2018, women's golf and men's and women's tennis in 2019, and football in 2020. After last week's announcement, Florida Tech has reduced its roster to 11 SSC varsity sports.

  • Men's: baseball, basketball, soccer, swimming and lacrosse.
  • Women's: softball, basketball, soccer, swimming, lacrosse and volleyball.

The university also launched esports last year as a nonconference varsity sport.

McCay resigned in March, citing family concerns. Robert King, former chancellor of the State University of New York (SUNY), is expected to arrive on campus next week to serve as interim president. A search for a permanent president will begin in late August.

University to honor scholarships

Joss said the five affected sports will transition into three club organizations:

  • Men's and women's rowing will join the American Collegiate Rowing Association. The ACRA's South Region includes club teams from the University of Florida, Florida State University and other state teams.
  • Men's and women's cross country/distance track will join the National Intercollegiate Running Club Association. Joss said both squads can also compete against varsity teams in an array of other races.
  • Men’s golf will join the National Collegiate Club Golf Association, which hosts three regional tournaments and a national championship every fall and spring.

"It also doesn't prevent our rowing programs from competing in the traditional regattas that they have in the past. So if they want to go to the Dad Vails or any of those regattas, we still have that opportunity to go. We're just competing as an ACRA team rather than an (Intercollegiate Rowing Association) or an NCAA," Joss said.

He said 40 returning student athletes are impacted: 15 men's rowers, nine women's rowers, eight men’s cross country/distance track runners and eight men's golfers. There are no returning women's cross country/distance track runners, he said.

Fourteen of those 40 athletes are on scholarships.

"We've provided our athletes with the ability to speak to any coach that may come in contact with them. We've released everyone who signed a national letter of intent," Joss said.

"Anyone who either signed or is coming in that was receiving a scholarship, anyone that was returning with a scholarship — those are all going to continue to be honored whether they participate in the club program or not," he said.

Joss said his department would not have had a full understanding of numbers of incoming freshmen and recruits until they arrived on campus and signed into dorms for the fall semester. Classes start on Aug. 22.

'Disbelief' at his father's funeral

University officials announced that the women's golf team would be cut in February 2019. Three months later, the squad responded in storybook fashion by winning the NCAA Division II National Championship.

Coach Chris Saltmarsh, who also coaches the men's team, was named the 2019 Golf Pride WGCA National Coach of the Year.

“I’ve been through this once before with the women’s team. We were fortunate enough to at least finish the season in the best way possible: winning the national championship," Saltmarsh said.

"To not even have that chance — and to hear the news in the way which I heard it — is very disappointing," he said.

Saltmarsh said he was attending his father's funeral in Inverness on June 28 when he abruptly learned the men's golf team was demoted.

“My dad’s service was at 11. I happened to open my phone up to look at the address for where the luncheon was going to be after the burial — and that’s when my phone blew up," Saltmarsh said.

“That’s how I was informed. I was blown up. I had text messages, phone calls," he said.

“I just happened to check the email out before we started the procession — and was just in disbelief," he said.

Sumner said university officials made the announcements to coaches and athletes as quickly as possible, and details of the transition to club sports are still being worked out. He said he and Joss continue sharing information with athletes, coaches and alumni.

'We're in limbo right now'

Adam Thorstad has coached women’s rowing the past 16 years, and he was named Sunshine State Conference Rowing Coach of the Year in May. He said he has received little information on his program's future as a club sport.

"We're in limbo right now. My biggest concern right now is helping these guys figure out what's going on," Thorstad said of his athletes. "We have eight or nine kids looking to come into the class this year, and about the same number of kids returning.

"We got told in the middle of summer, so there's no time to make any changes. And it puts these guys in a bad position where it's too late in the game to look to transfer elsewhere," Thorstad said.

"We won four out of the last five conference championships. So to be cut because they said they are looking for competitive teams kind of hurts," he said.

Jim Granger, who has coached Florida Tech men’s rowing the past 16 years, also said he does not know what a "club" future may hold. He said he learned of his program's demotion during a brief Zoom call while he was on vacation.

"We all get on the call, and, 'Hey, your sport no longer exists on varsity,' was how that went," Granger said.

"We attended all the races. It was never a question that our budget was a problem. We were within our budget. And the messaging is that everything is financially great at the university," he said.

"So there was never an indication that we felt like we were worried about the future of our program," he said.

Senior men's cross country/distance track runner Avery Cook decided to move from West Linn, Oregon, to run at Florida Tech after talking with coach Pete Mazzone and scheduling a campus tour.

Now, Cook said his future is uncertain.

"It's too late to transfer. I'm a senior. If I go somewhere else to a different school, they're not going to accept enough transfer credits for me to graduate in a year," Cook said.

"It was my plan to stay at Florida Tech through grad school. Because I have enough eligibility, thanks to COVID, to run through grad school and participate on the team. And I was going to be a graduate student assistant for one of my professors, and hopefully that would help pay for my grad school," he said.

"But I don't know what to do now. It's kind of just up in the air," he said.

Nour Ettaieb, a sophomore women's rower, competed for Tunisia in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics in the lightweight double sculls event. She said she chose Florida Tech because of its competitive program — "we are here for varsity sports, not for clubs."

"It's really shocking. Honestly, I didn't believe it. I still don't believe it. I feel that I have that hope that the program would be reinstated," Ettaieb said.

“There’s all that excitement in the beginning. I can’t imagine how this will be for incoming internationals — going to a new country and a new sport, all those dreams and future vision that everyone has," she said.

"And then you cut it with one email? That’s it?" she asked.

Rick Neale is the South Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here .) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @RickNeale1

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 'Shocking': Florida Tech athletes, coaches denounce decision to demote five varsity sports

