IHSAA football recruiting tracker: See where Indiana's top 2023 players are committed

By Matthew Glenesk and Kyle Neddenriep, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
Summer means the high school football recruiting scene heats up.

Below is Indiana's top 10-ranked prospects via 247Sports and where they are headed, plus a list of known commitments from Central Indiana players. If we're missing anyone, let us know at matthew.glenesk@indystar.com.

1. LB Drayk Bowen

School/City: Andrean/Merrillville

College choice: Notre Dame

“Obviously academics are very, very high there. You’re going to compete for championships in baseball in football. The relationships I had. But probably the most important thing was that it was close to home and I could see my family grow up.”

Read more on Bowen's commitment to Notre Dame.

2. S Daeh McCullough

School/City: Saint Joseph/South Bend

College choice: Cincinnati

3. Edge Joshua Mickens

School/City: Lawrence Central/Indianapolis

College choice: Committed to LSU

4. OL Trevor Lauck

School/City: Roncalli/Indianapolis

College choice: Iowa

“I wanted to go to a place where I know they really care about developing their linemen. It was clear that the offensive line is a priority there.”

Read more about Lauck's commitment to Iowa.

5. OL Leighton Jones

School/City: Brownsburg/Brownsburg

College choice: Iowa

"In order to reach my goals, I felt like it was the perfect place for me. (Iowa’s success producing offensive linemen) was honestly really big. I can trust them to turn me into a great offensive lineman. That made me have no second guesses because their expectations are really high for offensive linemen.”

Read more about Jones' commitment to Iowa.

6. OL Luke Burgess

School/City: New Palestine/New Palestine

College choice: Louisville

“I have great relationships with the coaches there and so does my family. I really see them as a program that is going to be on the rise.”

Read more about Burgess' recruitment.

7. TE George Burhenn

School/City: Mt. Vernon/Fortville

College choice: Purdue

“Being there, it just felt like the best place for me and it was where I was the most comfortable. They were one of the later schools to start recruiting me, but we’d been talking for a couple months. After I took my official visits in June (to Purdue, Iowa and Iowa State), I just felt ready to commit.”

Read more on Burhenn's commitment to Purdue.

8. WR Justin Marshall

School/City: Merrillville/Merrillville

College choice: Colorado State

9. TE Sam West

School/City: Greensburg/Greensburg

College choice: IU

10. LB Aycen Stevens

School/City: Decatur Central/Indianapolis

College choice: Virginia Tech

“They said they would give me a shot a linebacker first since that’s kind of what I’m natural at,” Stevens said. “But they did bring up the possibility of maybe playing defensive end.”

Read more on Stevens' commitment to Virginia Tech.

MORE INDIANAPOLIS-AREA FOOTBALL COMMITS

(In alphabetical order)

QB Christian Abney, Zionsville/Zionsville (Committed to Ball State)

S Winston Berglund, Carmel/Carmel (Committed to Purdue)

DB Elijah Davis, Pike/Indianapolis (Committed to Ball State)

OL Ben Decker, Noblesville/Noblesville (Committed to Miami of Ohio)

WR Desmond Duffy, Carmel/Carmel (Committed to Ohio)

RB Carson Dunn, Fishers/Fishers (Committed to Indiana State)

Edge Will Heldt, Carmel/Carmel (Committed to Purdue)

DL Patrick Kendall, Cathedral/Indianapolis (Committed to Army)

S Anthony Leadford, Pike/Indianapolis (Committed to Western Michigan)

WR TJ McWilliams, North Central/Indianapolis (Committed to Purdue)

DL Brady Neu, Roncalli/Indianapolis (Committed to Central Michigan)

OL Andrew Page, Noblesville/Noblesville (Committed to Kent State)

TE Brady Probst, Brownsburg/Brownsburg (Committed to Illinois State)

OL Luke Skartvedt, Roncalli/Indianapolis (Committed to Northern Illinois)

WR Isaiah Thacker, New Palestine/New Palestine (Committed to Ball State)

S Dillon Thieneman, Westfield/Westfield (Committed to Purdue)

DB Jalen Thomeson, Center Grove/Greenwood (Committed to Ohio)

WR Jaron Tibbs, Cathedral/Indianapolis (Committed to Purdue)

QB Jayden Whitaker, Brownsburg/Brownsburg (Committed to Western Illinois)

TE Brennan Wooten, Cathedral/Indianapolis (Committed to Western Michigan)

If we missed anyone, let us know. Email matthew.glenesk@indystar.com.

