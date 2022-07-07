IHSAA football recruiting tracker: See where Indiana's top 2023 players are committed

Summer means the high school football recruiting scene heats up.

Below is Indiana's top 10-ranked prospects via 247Sports and where they are headed, plus a list of known commitments from Central Indiana players.

1. LB Drayk Bowen

School/City: Andrean/Merrillville

College choice: Notre Dame

“Obviously academics are very, very high there. You’re going to compete for championships in baseball in football. The relationships I had. But probably the most important thing was that it was close to home and I could see my family grow up.”

2. S Daeh McCullough

School/City: Saint Joseph/South Bend

College choice: Cincinnati

3. Edge Joshua Mickens

School/City: Lawrence Central/Indianapolis

College choice: Committed to LSU

4. OL Trevor Lauck

School/City: Roncalli/Indianapolis

College choice: Iowa

“I wanted to go to a place where I know they really care about developing their linemen. It was clear that the offensive line is a priority there.”

5. OL Leighton Jones

School/City: Brownsburg/Brownsburg

College choice: Iowa

"In order to reach my goals, I felt like it was the perfect place for me. (Iowa’s success producing offensive linemen) was honestly really big. I can trust them to turn me into a great offensive lineman. That made me have no second guesses because their expectations are really high for offensive linemen.”

6. OL Luke Burgess

School/City: New Palestine/New Palestine

College choice: Louisville

“I have great relationships with the coaches there and so does my family. I really see them as a program that is going to be on the rise.”

7. TE George Burhenn

School/City: Mt. Vernon/Fortville

College choice: Purdue

“Being there, it just felt like the best place for me and it was where I was the most comfortable. They were one of the later schools to start recruiting me, but we’d been talking for a couple months. After I took my official visits in June (to Purdue, Iowa and Iowa State), I just felt ready to commit.”

8. WR Justin Marshall

School/City: Merrillville/Merrillville

College choice: Colorado State

9. TE Sam West

School/City: Greensburg/Greensburg

College choice: IU

10. LB Aycen Stevens

School/City: Decatur Central/Indianapolis

College choice: Virginia Tech

“They said they would give me a shot a linebacker first since that’s kind of what I’m natural at,” Stevens said. “But they did bring up the possibility of maybe playing defensive end.”

MORE INDIANAPOLIS-AREA FOOTBALL COMMITS

(In alphabetical order)

QB Christian Abney, Zionsville/Zionsville (Committed to Ball State)

S Winston Berglund, Carmel/Carmel (Committed to Purdue)

DB Elijah Davis, Pike/Indianapolis (Committed to Ball State)

OL Ben Decker, Noblesville/Noblesville (Committed to Miami of Ohio)

WR Desmond Duffy, Carmel/Carmel (Committed to Ohio)

RB Carson Dunn, Fishers/Fishers (Committed to Indiana State)

Edge Will Heldt, Carmel/Carmel (Committed to Purdue)

DL Patrick Kendall, Cathedral/Indianapolis (Committed to Army)

S Anthony Leadford, Pike/Indianapolis (Committed to Western Michigan)

WR TJ McWilliams, North Central/Indianapolis (Committed to Purdue)

DL Brady Neu, Roncalli/Indianapolis (Committed to Central Michigan)

OL Andrew Page, Noblesville/Noblesville (Committed to Kent State)

TE Brady Probst, Brownsburg/Brownsburg (Committed to Illinois State)

OL Luke Skartvedt, Roncalli/Indianapolis (Committed to Northern Illinois)

WR Isaiah Thacker, New Palestine/New Palestine (Committed to Ball State)

S Dillon Thieneman, Westfield/Westfield (Committed to Purdue)

DB Jalen Thomeson, Center Grove/Greenwood (Committed to Ohio)

WR Jaron Tibbs, Cathedral/Indianapolis (Committed to Purdue)

QB Jayden Whitaker, Brownsburg/Brownsburg (Committed to Western Illinois)

TE Brennan Wooten, Cathedral/Indianapolis (Committed to Western Michigan)

