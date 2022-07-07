ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choudrant, LA

Need a laugh? Check out this intimate, limited-seating comedy show in Ruston this weekend

By Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 3 days ago

California-based comedian Elijah Tindall is bringing his "Laugh Anyway" tour to the historic Emory House in Choudrant, Louisiana on Sunday, July 10.

Tindall is from Los Angeles, California and was primarily raised in Little Rock Arkansas. Growing up, the comedian found solace and acceptance in making people laugh.

"I'm half Mexican, half white boy so back then I was the most awkward, weird-looking guy and so all of these things were working against me," explained Tindall. "So I found that I could do goofy things and I would stand out in the right way where I wouldn't feel so awkward."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20XBlI_0gXw65JN00

While Tindall had secured his spot as the class clown, he also found a passion for radio during his senior year of high school. There he was able to hone his comedy skills and translated them to messages he would use with his students as a youth pastor.

That is where he hit his sweet spot and created a style of his own in comedic storytelling that had a message and was all-ages friendly.

More in Entertainment: Meet Shreveport's award-winning filmmaker and composer. Who is Viraj Gandhi?

"No one anticipates it's going to be a family-friendly presentation," laughed Tindall. "Driving home bigger principles and positive messages and they're not waiting for a clean comedy night. And then they're tricked at the end and they realize they had a great time and they laugh just like with every other comic, but then at the end they're like 'oh, he didn't cuss and I think I just learned like a leadership principle' so they don't see it coming."

Tindall's next show will take place at the historic Emory House which is an intimate venue that has limited seating. A $15 donation is recommended for ticket purchase and the proceeds will be going to Tindall's non-profit where he works with juvenile correctional centers, jails and prisons all over the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iZqRe_0gXw65JN00

To make a donation, you can do so on Venmo, Cash App or PayPal:

Venmo - @Elias-Tindall

Cash App - $ElijahTindall

PayPal - PayPal.me/EliasIsreal

During this tour, Tindall has been filming a comedy special that will be airing on a major streaming platform. To keep up with Tindall and where he's going next and to find out who will be streaming the special, follow him on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Need a laugh? Check out this intimate, limited-seating comedy show in Ruston this weekend

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

The Miss and Master Black USA Pageant hits the ArkLaMiss

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Miss Black USA Pageant has been around for 54 years and has represented the African American community in a positive light. Founded in 1968, The Miss Black USA Pageant has been happening for years, but for the first time, the Miss and Master Black ArkLaMiss is bringing a big welcome to […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

NBC 10 News Today: Actor James Caan Dies at 82

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 6, 2022, actor James Caan passed away at the age of 82. Caan is best known for his work on the classic Oscar-winning film “The Godfather.” Watch the video above to hear more about the career and passing of James Caan. For more Morning News CLICK HERE
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

NBC 10 News Today: Child Gun Violence

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Child gun violence has become a growing epidemic in America that continues to take the lives of children and teens every day. Watch the video above to hear the story of Madison Blackman, a young woman who has experienced child gun violence, and receive more details on this issue. For […]
WEST MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ruston, LA
State
California State
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Choudrant, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
WAFB

Louisiana animal shelters reducing adoption fees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Louisiana animal shelters will have reduced adoption fees between July 11 and July 31 as part of the national “Empty the Shelters” event. The event is hosted by the Bissell Pet Foundation. The foundation will sponsor the lowered fees of $50 or less at more than 250 animal shelters across the United States. Since the event began in 2016, more than 90,000 pets have been able to find forever homes.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Old Monroe pool destroyed to make way for new fixture

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Anyone traveling through Forsythe Park earlier Thursday might have heard the sounds of destruction nearby. Work has begun to clear away the old Swayze Natatorium in the park. The pool has been closed since the late 1990s when cracks were found on its floor. Monroe Mayor...
MONROE, LA
KSLA

Family members mark 10th anniversary of deadly wreck near Haughton

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Wednesday, July 6 is the 10th anniversary of a tragic crash on I-20 near Haughton that spurred change on Louisiana’s interstates. The wreck claimed the lives of two teenage girls and injured two other people, one critically. After the crash, several family members of the...
HAUGHTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Show#Mexican
magnoliareporter.com

LDWF lists statewide Operation Dry Water arrests

In support of Operation Dry Water, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division arrested 12 boaters statewide for alleged driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) from July 2 to 4. North Louisiana residents arrested during the period were:. Garrett Brown, 20, of Ruston, on Lake...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe fishing pier coming soon

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The City of West Monroe received notification it has received a grant from the La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for the construction of a public fishing pier on the Ouachita River. The grant will pay for a portion of the construction of a floating fishing pier that can be accessed […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KEEL Radio

Intoxicated Minden Woman Arrested for Leaving Infant in Hot Car

An infant is safe and an irresponsible mother is behind bars, following the quick thinking of a Slidell Walmart employee. The employee called police after realizing the woman was extremely intoxicated. Upon arrival, police were told that the woman's 16 day-old infant was in the in the hot van. The infant was found in the van under a blanket, already experiencing overheating symptoms.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KNOE TV8

KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler

Organizations partner to help small businesses and job seekers find low-cost and free solutions. KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Officers with the West Monroe and Monroe Police departments, as well as the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, have closed the Lea Joyner Bridge due to “a person on top of the bridge”.
lincolnparishjournal.com

Threats via Snapchat lead to arrest

A Grambling man was arrested during the early morning hours of July 5 for improper telecommunications. Ruston Police responded to a possible home invasion call, where they found the victim in the bathroom of the residence. The victim stated Kendal Harper, 19, came to a friend’s get-together after threatening the victim over social media.
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Poloron sent Ruston handiwork across the nation

Lincoln Parish has never been considered a manufacturing center. Our economy centers on governmental operations and medical services—the school system, two universities, hospitals, and clinics. With retail and the hospitality and service industries, we seem embrace every economic sector except manufacturing. In the parish’s early days, a few factories...
RUSTON, LA
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy