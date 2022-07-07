MFD responds to house fire on E. Carroll Street

MACOMB — At 9:03 p.m., July 5, 2022, the Macomb Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in a single-family home located at 1020 E Carroll Street.

The initial crew arrived on scene at 9:05 p.m. and found smoke emitting from the attic. Entry was made into the structure where fire was found in the attic. The fire was extinguished and deemed Under Control with a Loss Stopped at 10:39 p.m. No Injuries were reported to residents or fire personnel.

The apartment sustained fire damage to the roof area with smoke and water damage throughout with an estimated loss of $20,000. The home was insured.

The residence had working smoke detectors but were not sounding at the time of arrival due to the fire being confined to the attic. The residents were notified by another family member who had noticed the smoke while outside and had evacuated the residence upon arrival.

The cause of the fire appears electrical in nature and remains under investigation by the Macomb Fire Department.

Five on-duty Macomb firefighters initially responded with an additional seven off-duty firefighters being called in. McDonough County 911, Lifeguard Ambulance, Macomb Police Department, and Ameren IL assisted with the incident. The scene was cleared at 11:05 p.m.