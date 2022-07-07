ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

MFD responds to house fire on E. Carroll Street

By Macomb Fire Chief Dan Meyer
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xl5T_0gXw63Xv00

MACOMB — At 9:03 p.m., July 5, 2022, the Macomb Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in a single-family home located at 1020 E Carroll Street.

The initial crew arrived on scene at 9:05 p.m. and found smoke emitting from the attic. Entry was made into the structure where fire was found in the attic. The fire was extinguished and deemed Under Control with a Loss Stopped at 10:39 p.m. No Injuries were reported to residents or fire personnel.

The apartment sustained fire damage to the roof area with smoke and water damage throughout with an estimated loss of $20,000. The home was insured.

The residence had working smoke detectors but were not sounding at the time of arrival due to the fire being confined to the attic. The residents were notified by another family member who had noticed the smoke while outside and had evacuated the residence upon arrival.

The cause of the fire appears electrical in nature and remains under investigation by the Macomb Fire Department.

Five on-duty Macomb firefighters initially responded with an additional seven off-duty firefighters being called in. McDonough County 911, Lifeguard Ambulance, Macomb Police Department, and Ameren IL assisted with the incident. The scene was cleared at 11:05 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macomb, IL
Accidents
City
Macomb, IL
Macomb, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Central Illinois Proud

Firefighters battle massive fire on the Fourth of July

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters were busy on the Fourth of July holiday, battling a fire that damaged several structures. Just after 10:30 p.m., crews responded to the area of W. Meadows Pl. and N. Sheridan Rd. for reports of a garage on fire. When they arrived, a...
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

1 killed in rollover crash in Lee County

The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. The Red Cross has been called in to help the residents of a home in Burlington that caught fire Monday, July 4.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Used truck stolen from Galesburg Ford used in an ATM robbery and found in Galva

A vehicle set for auction was stolen from Galesburg Ford and used in an ATM robbery in Galva. The Galva Police Department is investigating an ATM break-in at the Community State Bank location in Galva. Around 4:30 am on Tuesday, July 5th, nearby witnesses observed two male suspects in a truck pulled up to the ATM using chains to pull the machine open. The cash box was removed and found north of the Galva Cemetery completely emptied. The suspect vehicle was abandoned in the Galva Cemetery. Kewanee K9 was called to assist with a search for the suspects. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the robbery as well. According to Galesburg Police reports, the Ford truck was taken sometime between Saturday, July 2nd, and Tuesday, July 5th. According to Galva PD, the truck’s ignition had been tampered with and the trailer hitch was damaged during the robbery. The truck was listed as stolen since it was used in a federal crime. Galesburg Ford, at the time of the theft, did not have security cameras on that portion of the lot. Cameras have since been installed. The investigation is ongoing.
GALVA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mfd#House Fire#Structure Fire#Lifeguard#Accident#Macomb Police Department#Ameren Il
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for July 6, 2022

Gary P. Yates (31) 1631 N. 18th, Quincy for FTA DWLS, no insurance and no valid DL. Lodged 111. Daniel J. Shaffer (46) 509 Locust, Quincy for motion to revoke and FTA poss of meth. Lodged 111. Kellea Phillips (28) Payson, for expired registration at 30th and Broadway. PTC 122.
QUINCY, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: ISP trooper crashes into Creve Coeur gas station

CREVE COEUR, Ill. – We’re learning more about an accident Wednesday morning about an accident in Creve Coeur involving an Illinois State Police squad car. State troopers are now telling 25 News the accident at Freedom Gas in Creve Coeur just before 7:00 a.m. happened as a trooper was responding to a call, lights and sirens activated.
CREVE COEUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois teen given 10 years for meth and gun charges

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — 19-year-old Kira Wall was sentenced Thursday to ten years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for one methamphetamine possession charge and four years for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Associate Circuit Court Judge Curtis Lane accepted Wall’s guilty plea in Thursday’s hearing...
GALESBURG, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Adams County State’s Attorney’s office adds Parker, Holcombe to staff

QUINCY — Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha recently hired two assistant state’s attorneys. Pruitt Holcombe from Florence, Ala., and Ryan Parker of Quincy are replacing Anita Rodriguez, who retired in June after a 35-year career, and Jamie Frey, who left in August 2021 to take a position in Springfield with the Administrator’s Office of Illinois Courts.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
My Journal Courier

Stray cats' strut not sitting well with Bluffs

BLUFFS — Bluffs board members have approved putting $1,000 toward stray cat control in the community. Residents can now borrow traps provided by the village to catch unwanted stray cats that are causing problems. The animals will have to be taken to Protecting Animal Welfare Society in Jacksonville. The village must will pay a $25 fee to have each cat spayed or neutered in Springfield and $10 for PAWS to transport the cat to Springfield to have the procedure done.
BLUFFS, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Firework injuries in Central Illinois over holiday weekend

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A handful of people got hurt in the Peoria area because of fireworks. While nobody came into OSF Saint James in Pontiac, the OSF Saint Francis Emergency Department Manager said there were five separate cases over the past week. There were also no injuries reported...
1027superhits.com

Update: Two people shot overnight outside downtown Peoria business

Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said police were called to the area of SW Jefferson Avenue and Harrison Street around 2:15 a.m. Monday on reports of shots fired. When PPD arrived, there were no victims found. Witnesses told officers two men were arguing outside Big Al’s. Roth said the...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Two downtown Peoria streets will change from one-way to two-way

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Big changes are coming to two of downtown Peoria’s busiest streets next year. Adams Street - from Walnut to Hamilton, and Jefferson Avenue - from Walnut to Fayette, will soon change from one-way to two-way streets. The project will also install bike lanes...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

One dead after shooting in Taft Homes Monday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner is reporting that one man is dead after a shooting at Taft Homes early Monday morning. According to a press release from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 19-year-old Quinton Maurice Scott Jr. is dead after a shooting. Peoria police initially responded...
McDonough County Voice

McDonough County Voice

781
Followers
833
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Macomb, IL from McDonough County Voice.

 http://mcdonoughvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy