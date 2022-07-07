ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Yes, we've had downpours. And yes, we lost fireworks. But this summer's rainfall is pretty typical.

By Ben Schultz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
Downpours. Flooding. No Fourth of July fireworks in the parks. And no Fifth of July makeup fireworks, either.

If it seems like we've been getting hit with more rain than normal for this time of year, it's understandable.

But there's nothing really out of the norm going on. It's just that the rain has been concentrated.

From June 1 to July 5 — essentially, the beginning of what we consider summer until now — it's rained on 11 days in Milwaukee, and that's not counting the days with a quick sprinkle.

For the past decade, the average number of days where it has rained in that time period is 13, according to the National Weather Service website. The high points: 2014, 2018 and 2019, which all had 17 days of rain.

The total precipitation is 5.77 inches, which is 0.79 inches more than normal, according to Rebecca Hansen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

"It's within that range that you would expect to be in," Hansen said.

Looking at June alone, we were below normal; the month had 3.16 inches of rainfall instead of the typical 4.38. The jump was in the first five days of July, when we had 5.77 inches, far above the 4.25 inches we've averaged since 2012. Tuesday's rain totaled 1.74 inches, the most Milwaukee has seen in one day this year.

"We had a lot of that fall within a short amount of time, which is what caused flooding issues for some areas," Hansen said.

The problem heightens in urban areas.

"When it comes down really fast, especially in areas where there's more concrete than grassy surfaces, that increases the runoff potential because concrete isn't soaking up the rainwater, so it just runs off," Hansen said. "It can cause an issue of flash flooding if it falls down at a fast enough rate."

The National Weather Service actually has a public service motto when the rain comes down fast and hard: "Turn Around Don't Drown."

"If you see a flooded roadway, you can't be sure how deep that water is — especially if there's a culvert washed out and you can't really tell whether the road has become washed out itself," Hansen said. "You definitely want to avoid any moving water as well because moving water has a lot more strength to it or more push to it than standing water."

