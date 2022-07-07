ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehouse, TX

2 people hospitalized after a traffic collision in the Whitehouse area (Whitehouse, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4bWs_0gXw5xUD00
2 people hospitalized after a traffic collision in the Whitehouse area (Whitehouse, TX)Nationwide Report

On Wednesday, two people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in the Whitehouse area. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash was reported on FM 346 near Concession Road at about 8:20 a.m. [...]

Read More >>

More Texas News from Nationwide Report™

Texas Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Tyler man describes escaping deadly apartment fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -A fire destroyed apartment homes in Tyler early Friday morning. One of the residents tells their story of how they escaped. “This was scary it was terrifying like my life was at risk the other residents their life were at risk,” said Rhett Kenyon. Five tenants...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on Hwy 322 near CR 2121 congesting traffic

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck has traffic congested on Friday night on State Hwy 322. The two-vehicle crash happened on Hwy 322 near County Road 2121. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management asks that drivers avoid the area while first responders arrive to work at the scene.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitehouse, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Houston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Whitehouse, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS19

More cars running red lights in East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas — In the summer months, East Texas police officers notice more people running red lights. On the lighter end of consequences, the red light runner could get a hefty fine beginning at $284 in Longview. On the heavier end, someone can get seriously hurt or worse. Hazel...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTAL

Woman killed in Harrison Co. house fire

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL) – The Harrison County Fire Marshal confirms a woman died in a house fire south of Marshall Friday afternoon. Harrison Co. Fire Marshal Duana “DJ” Couch says a neighbor reported the fire on Lonnie Williams Road just before 3 p.m. Multiple Harrison County emergency services districts responded to the blaze, which spread to nearby woods.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Collision#Traffic Accident#Tx#Texas Drivers#Daily Newsletter
KTRE

2 dead in house fire on Phillips Street in Tyler

Fires believed to be purposely set in Trinity County have been contained. Sheriff Wallace says that he believes based on physical evidence the fires were intentionally set. It is still under investigation. Updated: 3 hours ago. hosting 3 elite camps. East Texas school districts facing coaching shortage. Updated: 3 hours...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

WEST PHILLIPS ST FATAL FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 6pm 7-8-22

A man who fled a police stop in Kilgore on Friday morning was found deceased after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to information released by Kilgore Police Department. |. East Texas News at 6. Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization gets opinion on proposed changes to Tyler street. Updated: 22...
KILGORE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
101.5 KNUE

Renters at Stonebrook Apartment in Tyler, TX Furious Due to Vandalism

Most of us work hard, put in long hours, so we can provide for our families and have a nice place to call home. A sanctuary to relax and not worry about the stresses of the world. Unfortunately, the people living at Stonebrook Apartments in Tyler, Texas haven’t been able to relax when arriving home because multiple vehicles have been vandalized, as someone keeps slashing tires within the apartment complex.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Trinity County sheriff: 'Idiot' starting fires along road

Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization gets opinion on proposed changes to Tyler street. On Thursday evening the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization updated residents on changes to a planned extension of Waljim Street in South Tyler. The changes would remove a section of the proposed extension between South Town Drive and Thigpen Drive near Walmart and Target.
TYLER, TX
KTAL

Sheriff’s office searching for 2nd missing ETX teen

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a second missing teen in a week, as the search continues for a 16-year-old who has not been seen since early July. According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Briana Garduno was last seen wearing a...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy