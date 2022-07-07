ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Pittman is the seventh best coach in SEC? That's what Barrett Sallee says at CBS

By E. Wayne Bolin
 3 days ago

Maybe let’s chalk it up to just two seasons on the job.

But otherwise, it’s hard to imagine Arkansas coach Sam Pittman as being only the seventh best coach in the SEC.

That’s where Pittman was slotted, though, in CBS Sports analyst Barrett Sallee’s power rankings of the league’s 14 coaches . It’s a step up of four spots from Sallee’s placing of Pittman last year and it ranks Pittman 22nd overall in FBS.

Pittman is headed into his third season as head coach of the Razorbacks after taking over for Chad Morris after the 2019 season. Arkansas went 3-7 in Pittman’s first year, then 9-4 last year, which included an Outback Bowl win over Penn State.

Arkansas is expected to be ranked in, or near, the preseason Top 25 when the season begins in September.

Here is Sallee’s complete list.

14. Clark Lea, Vanderbilt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LEF4B_0gXw5vil00 (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Lea was ranked 13th in the SEC last year and he is 57th overall this season.

13. Bryan Harsin, Auburn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E389q_0gXw5vil00 Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Harsin was ranked seventh in the SEC last year and is 48th overall this year. Arkansas travels to Auburn on October 29.

12. Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I3zU1_0gXw5vil00 (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Drinkwitz was ranked 10th in the SEC last year. He is ranked 46th overall this year. Arkansas travels to Missouri on November 25.

11. Shane Beamer, South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42vVem_0gXw5vil00 (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sport)

Beamer was ranked 14th in the SEC last year. He is ranked 41st overall this year. Arkansas hosts South Carolina on September 10.

10. Josh Heupel, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tXTnb_0gXw5vil00 (Calvin Mattheis / Knoxville News Sentinel / USA TODAY Network)

Heupel was ranked 12th in the SEC last year. He is ranked 33rd overall this year.

9. Billy Napier, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QiQbK_0gXw5vil00 Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier thanks his team for a good scrimmage after Blue beat Orange 34-0 as the Florida Gators scrimmaged themselves during the annual Orange and Blue spring game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, Thursday afternoon, April 14, 2022. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]

Napier was not ranked last year as this is his first year as head coach. He is ranked 32nd overall this year.

8. Mike Leach, Mississippi State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03phNY_0gXw5vil00 Mississippi State coach Mike Leach looks downfield at his players during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Tennessee State, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State won 55-10. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Leach was ranked ninth in the SEC last year. He ranked 26th overall this year. Arkansas travels to Mississippi State on October 8.

7. Sam Pittman, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45R98z_0gXw5vil00 BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 13: Head coach Sam Pittman of the Arkansas Razorbacks reacts during the fist half of a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Pittman was ranked 11th in the SEC last year. He is ranked 22nd overall this year.

6. Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c4iE7_0gXw5vil00 Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.
Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football

Kiffin was ranked eighth in the SEC last year. He is ranked 18th overall this year. Arkansas hosts Ole Miss on November 19.

5. Mark Stoops, Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oL02Z_0gXw5vil00 (Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)

Stoops was ranked sixth in the SEC last year. He is ranked 16th overall this year.

4. Brian Kelly, LSU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b5zgM_0gXw5vil00 LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly speaks to media following the first spring practice under him. Thursday, March 24, 2022

Kelly was not ranked in the SEC last year as this is his first year coaching at LSU. He is ranked seventh overall this year. Arkansas hosts LSU on November 12.

3. Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S2g0S_0gXw5vil00 Sep 4, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher on the field prior to the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Fisher was ranked second in the SEC last year. He is ranked fifth overall this year. Arkansas travels to Arlington, Texas, to play Texas A&M on September 24.

2. Kirby Smart, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f7zUo_0gXw5vil00 Georgia coach Kirby Smart speaks during the national championship celebration at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
News Joshua L Jones

Smart was ranked third in the SEC last year. He is ranked second overall this year.

1. Nick Saban, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pnRdf_0gXw5vil00 Alabama head coach Nick Saban, left, greets Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Saban was ranked first in the SEC last year. He is ranked first overall this year. Arkansas hosts Alabama on October 1.

TUSCALOOSA, AL
Community Policy