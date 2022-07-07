Sam Pittman is the seventh best coach in SEC? That’s what Barrett Sallee says at CBS
Maybe let’s chalk it up to just two seasons on the job.
But otherwise, it’s hard to imagine Arkansas coach Sam Pittman as being only the seventh best coach in the SEC.
That’s where Pittman was slotted, though, in CBS Sports analyst Barrett Sallee’s power rankings of the league’s 14 coaches . It’s a step up of four spots from Sallee’s placing of Pittman last year and it ranks Pittman 22nd overall in FBS.
Pittman is headed into his third season as head coach of the Razorbacks after taking over for Chad Morris after the 2019 season. Arkansas went 3-7 in Pittman’s first year, then 9-4 last year, which included an Outback Bowl win over Penn State.
Arkansas is expected to be ranked in, or near, the preseason Top 25 when the season begins in September.
Here is Sallee’s complete list.
14. Clark Lea, VanderbiltLea was ranked 13th in the SEC last year and he is 57th overall this season.
13. Bryan Harsin, AuburnHarsin was ranked seventh in the SEC last year and is 48th overall this year. Arkansas travels to Auburn on October 29.
12. Eli Drinkwitz, MissouriDrinkwitz was ranked 10th in the SEC last year. He is ranked 46th overall this year. Arkansas travels to Missouri on November 25.
11. Shane Beamer, South CarolinaBeamer was ranked 14th in the SEC last year. He is ranked 41st overall this year. Arkansas hosts South Carolina on September 10.
10. Josh Heupel, TennesseeHeupel was ranked 12th in the SEC last year. He is ranked 33rd overall this year.
9. Billy Napier, FloridaNapier was not ranked last year as this is his first year as head coach. He is ranked 32nd overall this year.
8. Mike Leach, Mississippi StateLeach was ranked ninth in the SEC last year. He ranked 26th overall this year. Arkansas travels to Mississippi State on October 8.
7. Sam Pittman, ArkansasPittman was ranked 11th in the SEC last year. He is ranked 22nd overall this year.
6. Lane Kiffin, Ole MissKiffin was ranked eighth in the SEC last year. He is ranked 18th overall this year. Arkansas hosts Ole Miss on November 19.
5. Mark Stoops, KentuckyStoops was ranked sixth in the SEC last year. He is ranked 16th overall this year.
4. Brian Kelly, LSUKelly was not ranked in the SEC last year as this is his first year coaching at LSU. He is ranked seventh overall this year. Arkansas hosts LSU on November 12.
3. Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&MFisher was ranked second in the SEC last year. He is ranked fifth overall this year. Arkansas travels to Arlington, Texas, to play Texas A&M on September 24.
2. Kirby Smart, GeorgiaSmart was ranked third in the SEC last year. He is ranked second overall this year.
1. Nick Saban, AlabamaSaban was ranked first in the SEC last year. He is ranked first overall this year. Arkansas hosts Alabama on October 1.
