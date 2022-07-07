ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, UT

New Crimson Cliffs head coach Wayne Alofipo aims to continue to build Mustang culture

By Sean Ellertson, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
The Spectrum
The Spectrum
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LSmcb_0gXw5txJ00

New Crimson Cliffs football head coach Wayne Alofipo won’t be the only face in a new place for the Mustangs in 2022.

The former defensive coordinator takes over for Jaron Tate, who went 13-21 in the program’s first three years of existence, including an 8-5 mark in 2021.

After getting out of the gates slowly losing three of their first four, the Mustangs won seven of their next eight, only falling to Dixie 16-10 at home.

The Mustangs advanced all the way to the 4A semifinals before losing 49-34 to eventual state champion Ridgeline.

Alofipo joined Tate’s staff after being at Dixie for almost a decade, acting as the defensive coordinator under Blaine Monkres and Andy Stokes.

Prior to that, Alofipo played on the defensive line at Dixie State.

In 2022, with a new head coach in tow, the tallest task for Alofipo is replacing all 11 starters on defense and last year’s starting quarterback and running back.

Alofipo says he wasn’t considering taking the opening once Tate announced he was leaving to become the vice principal at Hurricane Middle School.

After talking with school administrators, Alofipo threw his name into the ring with the other nine or ten candidates.

“One thing led to another and they had a committee of nine or ten people that you had to interview. I went through it and somehow, some way, I became the candidate they wanted to hire,” said Alofipo.

The Crimson Cliffs football program had shown considerable improvement under Tate, starting at 1-9 in their first season before breaking out last year.

In that first season, the Mustangs didn’t have a home field, barely had a practice field or equipment, and the second year was affected by COVID-19.

Things finally started to fall into place in year three.

Now, Alofipo takes over for a team down its entire defense and major playmakers on offense.

Alofipo’s defense was the top-ranked defense in Region 10 a year ago and the third-best in 4A.

The defense allowed just 15.6 points per game throughout the season and only 11.6 in six region games on their way to a 4-2 region record. The Mustangs held six teams to ten points or less in 2021, including three shutouts, holding Cedar and Mountain Crest scoreless in back-to-back weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p7J5q_0gXw5txJ00

“People are saying ‘you’re replacing 11’ but actually I’m replacing 17 because had 11 starters and six backups who were seniors,” said Alofipo.

The Mustangs wrapped up June workouts, with Alofipo getting a first-hand look at his reworked defense.

“Defensively, we’re going to be really young. We have a lot of youth on that side. It’s going to be majority juniors, maybe a sophomore or two, probably only one senior starter this coming season. The rest will be young.”

Crimson Cliffs lost its top 13 tacklers from a year ago, led by Jackson Griffiths, Zach Andrus, Nate Jorgensen, and Fasitootai Salanoa-Sagapolu.

More: National Signing Day: Crimson Cliffs stars sign with Carroll College, SUU, Dixie State

“With that being said, with that inexperience, these guys are a very athletic group. Our athleticism is incredible, but the experience isn’t there.”

To close that bridge of inexperience, Alofipo says he’s been increasing film sessions and jumping up 7-on-7 camps and practices.

“We definitely maximized our time in the month of June,” Alofipo said.

Junior Brooks Jensen is the top returning tackler with 20 tackles and 4.0 sacks last year. Fellow juniors Scott Nisson and Brayson Phillips each had 17 total tackles.

On offense, replacements for quarterback Gunner Orr and running back Easton Droubay are needed.

More: Dixie football defeats Crimson Cliffs 16-10

Juniors Steele Barben and Darius Strickland will battle it out for the starting quarterback job.

Whoever wins that battle will have an intriguing slew of receivers to throw to, with Konnor Kell and Owen Peterson, and Jordan Eaton, among others, catching Alofipo’s eyes.

Alofipo says the group that returns the most talent is in the trenches.

Stone Hansen, Connelly Ulrich, Parker Andrus, Tracson Jessop, and Jacob Zarate are all back along the lines.

While the Mustangs may look new on the field with their personnel, Alofipo stressed the idea of keeping the culture the same, and to keep building the new Crimson Cliffs culture.

“We need to cement some of the traditions we’ve been hoping to establish in the first three years,” said Alofipo. “There’s a lot of little things here and there to make sure that our traditions are cemented. Not just on the field, but in the community.”

Looking to build off a program-record eight wins, Crimson Cliffs opens its season at home against Green Canyon on August 12.

Sean Ellertson is a sports reporter for the St. George Spectrum & Daily News. To continue to support his work, please subscribe to The Spectrum. Follow Sean on Twitter @SeanEllertson.

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: New Crimson Cliffs head coach Wayne Alofipo aims to continue to build Mustang culture

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

St. George ties state temperature record of 117°F

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The heat in St. George made history on July 10, 2021. After a lengthy review, the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City (NWSSLC) announced that the State Climate Extremes Committee has verified that a record high temperature of 117°F in St. George was tied on July 10, 2021.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ksl.com

Utah Adventures with Maverik: Utah's best dinosaur sites to visit this summer

Jurassic Park, move over! Utah's dinosaur scene has some real bite, and you're going to want to check it out faster than Jeff Goldblum riding in the back of a Jeep Wrangler. Did you know that Utah is home to the world's largest collections of mounted dinosaur skeletons? It's true. These collections, along with actual dinosaur discovery sites comprise some of the most robust concentrations of dinosaurs ever to be discovered. Take that, John Hammond!
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

New cookie shop taking Utah by storm

Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a store front. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise. Dirty Dough just opened their first location in Vineyard, Utah and are going to be opening four more stores in Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, and St George. In the next year they plan to open about twenty-five more stores in Utah. The cookie craze is sweeping the country and Dirty Dough is all about what’s on the inside. Their cookies have multiple layers with many fun fillings like caramel, fudge, raspberries, marshmallow, and biscoff. Their slogan, “Proudly Unique Inside and Out”, spreads their message of positivity. Their executive chef, Tod Lenard, has created a variety of delicious flavors such as Andes mint, reverse peanut butter cup, raspberry toaster tart, and dirty circus. They placed an emphasis on the richness of their flavor rather than being overly sweet and you can truly taste the thought that went into every cookie. Dirty Dough has new flavors every week so stop by and experience the decadent dough over and over.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Utah Football
City
St. George, UT
City
Washington, UT
ABC4

5 killed in string of Utah crashes over July 4th weekend

UTAH (ABC4) – Authorities have identified five people who were killed over the Fourth of July weekend in Utah. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the fatal crashes took place throughout the period of July 1 to July 5.  The crash victims have been identified as: Deliberto A. Pablo-Cruz, 23, from St. George Kelly C. Sabey, […]
UTAH STATE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Utah West Desert, Color Country West Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 03:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Utah West Desert; Color Country West Desert; Salt Lake Desert RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 478, 492, AND 495 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 478 Salt Lake Desert, Fire Weather Zone 492 Central Utah West Desert and Fire Weather Zone 495 Color Country West Desert. * WINDS...South to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Woman killed when motorcycle hits guardrail in Iron County

PANGUITCH — A female motorcyclist is dead after hitting a guardrail on state Route 20 in Iron County on Friday afternoon, police said. The incident happened at 12:50 p.m. when police said a female motorcyclist was eastbound on state Route 20 northwest of Panguitch and the Bear Valley Junction and was "traveling too fast" around a turn in an area that "consists of a downhill grade with a left-hand corner turn."
IRON COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carroll College#New Place#American Football#Hurricane Middle School#The Crimson Cliffs
ABC4

Man killed in head-on crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – More details have been released about a crash that left one man dead in Washington County Friday. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, around 2:14 p.m. on July 1, Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to reports of the crash on SR-9 just east of milepost 4.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Washington County man holds relative hostage with gun

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man out of Washington County was taken into custody on July 1 following a police pursuit after he allegedly held an individual hostage against their will.  Garrett Terrill, 27, is facing one count of Failure to Respond to Officers Signal to Stop, a third-degree felony. The Washington City Police […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
The Spectrum

The Spectrum

705
Followers
732
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St George, UT from The Spectrum.

 http://thespectrum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy