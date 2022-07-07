ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg American

Wade Walters wanted his plea deal set aside in Mississippi pain cream case. Judge says no.

By Lici Beveridge, Hattiesburg American
Hattiesburg American
Hattiesburg American
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TMbP1_0gXw5s4a00

Hattiesburg businessman Wade Walters will have to remain in prison despite efforts to have his guilty plea set aside.

Walters, 55, was deemed the lead mastermind of a massive health care fraud involving pain and scar creams and other compounded medications, which defrauded TRICARE and other health care benefits providers of more than $510 million in Mississippi alone.

Walters pleaded guilty in July 2020 to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The maximum sentence for the charges is 20 years in prison.

He was sentenced in January 2021 to 18 years in prison — the longest sentence of the more than 20 people convicted in what has become known as the Mississippi pain cream scheme.

But it wasn't the prison sentence Walters was contesting.

He also was ordered to pay  $287.7 million in restitution and a $250,000 fine and forfeit more than $56.5 million in cash and other assets.

New era in Mississippi health care fraud: Court records show Ocean Springs man is at the center.

In May, Walters filed a motion for the plea to be vacated because, he claims, he believed the amount of money to be forfeited would be around $40 million, which later was changed to $56.5 million.

Walters claims he signed the plea agreement on the advice of his attorneys, whom he said did not represent him to the best of their ability.

However, U.S. Senior Judge Keith Starrett wrote in his order denying the motion that Walters had on more than one occasion been asked if he was satisfied with his attorneys and how they represented him and he always responded in the affirmative.

Walters said he would not have pleaded guilty if he had known the forfeiture amount was going to be $56.5 million.

What else happened? Wade Walters starts an appeal, changes his mind.

Walters' motion says "they discussed a plea agreement which included analysis from retained expert accountant Mike LoGiudice. Working with Mr. LoGiudice, Mr. Walters' defense team determined that approximately $40 to $42 million" of his assets.

The motion says he initially refused to sign the plea agreement when he saw the forfeiture amount was "$50 million or greater."

"His attorneys confirmed that this amount was wrong, but then advised him to sign the plea agreement regardless," the motion says. "His attorneys alluded to a loss hearing where the amount may be reduced in the future."

Walters claims that because he signed the plea agreement based on what his attorneys told him and still believing the forfeiture amount would be much lower at sentencing, the plea agreement should be vacated.

Before Walters' sentencing hearing, LoGiudice agreed to testify to why he believed the lower amount should be forfeited. He later changed his mind, citing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and his age.

Is it over? Last of Mississippi pain cream scheme's key players sentenced. What's next?

Starrett said in his order that he cannot base his decision on testimony he did not hear.

“Ultimately, the petitioner bears the burden of establishing his claims of error by a preponderance of the evidence,” Starrett wrote.

Starrett said Walters was involved in every step of his case, and as a well-educated and successful businessman had every opportunity to stop the proceedings if he did not agree with them.

"The Court’s observations at every stage of these proceedings indicate that Defendant knew what he was doing, that he was fully in control of his own defense, and that he was well-informed and advised by a team of capable counsel and support staff," Starrett wrote.

"Defendant’s allegation that he did not agree to a forfeiture judgment of $56,565,963 is a classic case of 'buyer’s remorse,' unsupported by any independent, contemporaneous corroborating evidence."

Mississippi pain cream scheme: Court papers show businessman's ties to pharmaceuticals lab

Walters initially was charged in September 2019 in a 37-count indictment for his role in the more than $510 million fraud, which if convicted at trial could have sent Walters to prison for the rest of his life.

The case was deemed Mississippi's largest health care fraud. Nationwide, the case generated more than $1.5 billion in fraud.

The motion to vacate the plea agreement is not the first time Walters has attempted to have his conviction set aside.

Within two weeks of his sentencing hearing, Walters' attorneys filed a notice of appeal . By May 2021, Walters had changed his mind and the appeal was never filed.

If Walters had started an appeal, he would have had to go to trial on the original 37 charges.

Do you have a story to share? Contact Lici Beveridge at lbeveridge@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter @licibev or Facebook at facebook.com/licibeveridge .

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Wade Walters wanted his plea deal set aside in Mississippi pain cream case. Judge says no.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Man indicted in shooting death of ex Mississippi lawmaker

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man has been indicted on a murder charge a year after a former Mississippi lawmaker was shot to death while she was doing yard work in a rural area where her sister-in-law had died. Republican former state Rep. Ashley Henley, 40, was killed in June 2021 outside the burned-out mobile home where her sister-in-law, Kristina Michelle Jones, was found dead in December 2020. Henley and other relatives contended Yalobusha County authorities were doing too little to examine possible criminal charges in Jones’ death. Relatives erected a homemade sign at the site with photos of Jones under the phrase, “I was murdered.” Yalobusha County coroner Ronnie Stark said Henley had been mowing grass at the home site before she was killed.
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi toddler drowns in family pool

A Mississippi toddler died last week after he drowned in his backyard family pool. The baby, a 19-month-old boy from the Ovett community in Jones County, was found unresponsive in the pool by his mother, who then called 911. Although first CPR was administered as soon as the child was...
LAUREL, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi#Health Care Fraud#Sentencing#Gannett#Pharmaceuticals#Law#Tricare
wbrz.com

Louisiana's troubled teens unwelcome in Alabama after causing riot at facility this week

DOTHAN - At least 14 troubled teens from Louisiana were kicked out of an Alabama jail aimed at rehabilitating kids following a riot they caused this week. District Attorney Tony Clayton and the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said they were notified Thursday to come pick up the juveniles. Over the past couple of years, local jurisdictions have been sending troubled teens to Alabama because there are no facilities in Louisiana to take them.
LOUISIANA STATE
WTOK-TV

Community reacts to Mississippi’s new abortion law

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Here in Meridian people are beginning to express their opinions about the state’s new abortion law that is now in effect. We talked Thursday to two people with completely different views on the topic. “My own mother was raped when she was in college, and...
MERIDIAN, MS
Magnolia State Live

This Mississippi district attorney said she will not prosecute those who seek abortion. She is 1 of 2 in state, 90 in country who signed commitment

Sixth District Attorney Shameca Collins is one of two Mississippi prosecutors who have signed a statement saying they will not prosecute someone who seeks an abortion, performs and abortion or helps someone obtain an abortion. Mississippi Today reported Collins joins Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens in signing a joint...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
pelahatchienews.com

TriStar’s 2022 Miss JR Teen Mississippi

Miss Camden Patton is TriStar’s 2022 Miss JR Teen Mississippi. She is a recent graduate of Pelahatchie High School and, at only sixteen years old, is already a freshman at Hinds Community College, where she plans to major in biochemistry and become an anesthesiologist. In her spare time, she...
PELAHATCHIE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Officials say they have new leads in case of 77-year-old Mississippi man missing for more than 2 weeks

Officials say they have received new information in the case of a 77-year-old Mississippi man who has been missing since June 22. Biggersville Fire Chief Kerry Cummings told WCBI News in Columbus that officials have received “new leads” int the case of Wade Davis, 77, who was last seen walking with his dog Buddy on a county road in Alcorn County, Mississippi.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police looking for missing Mississippi teen

Police are looking for a Mississippi teen from Warren County who is missing and may be traveling with a male from a neighboring county. The Vicksburg Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that Namyah Pugh, age 18, is missing. Pugh was last seen after midnight on Thursday. According to VPD, she...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Hattiesburg American

Hattiesburg American

790
Followers
279
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for news in and around Hattiesburg and the Pine Belt.

 http://hattiesburgamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy