ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

For his last mission, 4-year-old's family is calling on you to join a superhero walk

By Arianna Flores, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JE3cK_0gXw5m1S00

Superheroes bring life and support to the lives of everyone in the city. For Gotham City, they have Batman. In Metropolis, the red and blue uniform of Superman is seen flying. In Lubbock, the family of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt hopes he will become a hero in the city.

During Pruitt’s last mission, his family is requesting the help from all superheroes to get their gear ready to help Pruitt save the lives of others.

Pruitt has been hospitalized and on life support following an apparent accident in a pool last Friday evening, July 2, in a pool at a Lubbock County residence.

According to an event Facebook page set up by family friends, Pruitt is currently on life support and will soon be taken off, donating his organs to those in need.

The family and friends of superhero Pruitt are asking those in the community to dress like his favorite superheroes for an honor walk at or near Covenant Children's Hospital at a still-to-be-determined time in the coming days.

On Thursday, Covenant Health released a statement on behalf of Crosby's family, thanking the community for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers during the past few days.

"While the loss of our beloved Crosby is great, our faith in God remains strong. Crosby was a superhero from the day he joined our family. In death, his legacy of love and life will continue through the organs shared with other families in need," the statement reads. "A superhero is one who has abilities like no other; one who helps the world become a better place. Our Crosby, with God’s hand, is a true superhero – giving to others so they may love their family, laugh with their siblings, and embrace the joy they share. As a family, we will take the time to honor our son and brother. We pray for peace and ask for privacy in the days ahead as we remember Crosby."

On the Facebook event page, they have not set a time or date but have promised to provide updates.

This event has been shared by many across the city, with over 300 people interested in seeing the superhero’s final mission.

An account to help Crosby’s family has been created at the Plains Capital Bank called, “Crosby Memorial Account.” People can donate through Zelle with the email joshdpruitt@hotmail.com, according to a Facebook message from one of Crosby's family members, Jerry Pruitt.

On Wednesday, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement confirming deputies responded to a possible drowning that occurred at approximately 5:20 p.m. July 2, in the 3300 block of County Road 7630.The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and Woodrow Fire Department arrived on scene, wherethey located a 4-year-old male. The child was transported to Covenant Hospital by EMS. The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 1

Related
KCBD

Sunday morning top stories: rollover ends in one dead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A Slaton man has died from injuries sustained after a crash on Saturday. Ricky Schoonover has died after his truck rolled over east of Idalou. He was transported to UMC, where he later died. The story continues: Man dies from injuries after Saturday...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Heartwarming Story Behind Lubbock’s First Mobile Pet Paw-Tique

We all know we would do anything for our four-legged friends. This new mobile paw-tique in Lubbock is a great way to give them love and spoil them. I met Lexy Guzman, the owner of Bandana & Boujee Mobile Paw-Tique, back when she started it back in 2020. I always knew she had a kind heart and a love for others and animals, but I didn't know her real story until this year.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superheroes#Honor Walk#Covenant Health
KCBD

Hit-and-run at 35th & X declared homicide, victim identified

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating the crash that killed 35-year-old Michael Rozboril Friday afternoon as a possible homicide. Police originally labeled the incident as a hit-and-run collision, but have now claimed it was an “intentional act.”. Rozboril jumped on the hood of the vehicle...
LUBBOCK, TX
hppr.org

Racism, cyberbullying at Texas Panhandle school raise broader concerns

It was only a month into the school year when Tracy Kemp said her son was being bullied at Laura Bush Middle School. Kemp and her family moved to Lubbock last February from Michigan. School returned to in-person instruction that fall, and in September, her oldest son told her some classmates were taunting him, calling him a monkey. Kemp and her family are Black.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation welcomes back Movies in the Park Summer Series

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. The Parks and Recreation Department welcomes back Movies in the Park Summer Series for Park and Recreation Appreciation Month. The series will include three movie showings kicking off with The Goonies at Miller Park July 9. The event begins at 8:00 p.m., and movies start playing at sundown. The event is free for all ages and thanks to our sponsor, Amerigroup, there will be free popcorn and drinks for everyone to enjoy. Parks and Recreation pop-up trailer will also be making its debut at the event. We encourage moviegoers to bring their own chairs and blankets.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Fight breaks out over candy at Lubbock July 4 parade, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A fight broke out over candy at Lubbock’s Fourth on Broadway parade Monday, according to a police report. During the fight, a woman intentionally backed her vehicle into a victim. According to the police report, the victim told officers she and her family left the...
fox34.com

Lubbock man charged with impersonating a public servant... again

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man who pleaded guilty to impersonating a public servant in 2018 has been arrested and accused of the same charge. According to a police report on July 2, 2022, police were called to the West End shopping center, to the Sketchers Outlet, about a man being aggressive to passersby, asking people for money, putting his shoes in people’s faces, and was possibly intoxicated. It was also reported he was being aggressive towards staff working at the businesses.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy