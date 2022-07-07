ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, KY

Wayne County man arrested after biting someone, making bomb threats outside Walmart

By Zac Oakes
lakercountry.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wayne County man was arrested Thursday morning after reportedly biting someone and making bomb threats outside Walmart in Monticello. According to Monticello Police,...

