Kentucky patients seek abortions in Ohio — for now

The issue of abortion remains of concern to many Ohioans. The procedure is still legal in Ohio until around six weeks of pregnancy, and when Kentucky's "trigger law" banning abortion briefly came into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision and before a judge issued a restraining order , some Kentucky women traveled to Ohio for abortions . Meanwhile, an Ohio woman who learned in 2018 that the 20-week fetus she was carrying had abnormalities is telling her story of traveling to Colorado to have an abortion .

