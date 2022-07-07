ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Kentucky patients seek abortions in Ohio — for now

By The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

The issue of abortion remains of concern to many Ohioans. The procedure is still legal in Ohio until around six weeks of pregnancy, and when Kentucky's "trigger law" banning abortion briefly came into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision and before a judge issued a restraining order , some Kentucky women traveled to Ohio for abortions . Meanwhile, an Ohio woman who learned in 2018 that the 20-week fetus she was carrying had abnormalities is telling her story of traveling to Colorado to have an abortion .

You can find much of our coverage of the abortion issue on our Politics index page, at Dispatch.com/news/politics-elections .

Our weather today is much calmer and drier than what we experienced yesterday, but rain is not out of the question. You can get the latest conditions and updated forecast from our partners at AccuWeather by visiting Dispatch.com/weather .

The fastest way to find out about breaking news here in Greater Columbus is by subscribing to our app alerts. We publish dozens of stories every day, and we'll alert you through the app when we have something we think you need to know. Find out more about the Dispatch.com app , which is available for both Apple and Android devices.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Kentucky patients seek abortions in Ohio — for now

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

COVID cases are on the rise in the Tri-State again

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s something we haven’t had to deal for a while. but COVID cases are on the rise again in parts of the Tri-State. Kentucky released its newest weekly COVID map on July 8. Daviess County is now in the red. It’s the only Kentucky county in our area that’s in the […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
935wain.com

Governor Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 7, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on work to address the water shortage in the city of Marion, efforts to ease the burden of rising costs for Kentuckians, the Commonwealth Sheltering Program, Western Kentucky tornado recovery, Christmas in July events for families impacted by December tornadoes, the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure deployment plan and COVID-19. He also paid tribute to the three Floyd County officers and a K-9 who lost their lives in service to their community last week.
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Kentucky

If you live in one of these Kentucky towns...you might be a redneck. There's nothing wrong with being considered a redneck. Heck, some of the finest men consider themselves a redneck. Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Ohio State
City
Columbus, KY
State
Kentucky State
State
Colorado State
Local
Ohio Health
The Associated Press

Work begins on last chemical weapons stockpile in Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Work has begun on eliminating the last chemical weapons stockpile stored at an Army depot in Kentucky. The Blue Grass Army Depot’s stockpile of decades-old M55 rockets containing GB nerve agent makes up about half of the 523 tons of weapons that were originally stored there. The nerve agent, also known as sarin, is colorless, odorless and highly toxic. The first of those rockets was destroyed Wednesday at the Blue Grass Chemical-Agent Destruction Pilot Plant, Army officials said in a news release. The depot’s stocks of VX and mustard agent projectiles have already been neutralized. The pilot plant, built to safely destroy the deadly weapons, began its mission in 2019.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Will medical cannabis become legal in Kentucky?

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dr. Jonathan Hatton specializes in family and addiction medicine. He is also a member of the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. ”In Eastern Kentucky, we have a lot of problems, as everyone is aware of with the Opioid epidemic,” he said. “The treatment of chronic pain and some other chronic conditions.”
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

New Kentucky laws taking effect next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Multiple laws will take effect next week in Kentucky. Sen. Denise Harper Angel, D-Louisville, said the state General Assembly passed over 200 bills during the 2022 Regular Session, which will go into effect next Thursday, July 14. According to the state's constitution, new laws go into...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Abortions#Ohioans#The U S Supreme Court#Dobbs#Dispatch Com#Accuweather#Android
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky railroad company preps for improvements thanks to federal grant

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky-based R.J. Corman Railroad Company has received a Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The short-line railroad will use the money to make several improvements to its lines, collectively called the Bluegrass Multimodal Freight Improvement Project. What You Need...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Have There Really Been Goblin Sightings in Kentucky? [VIDEO]

I'm going to write a sentence that will be very puzzling, but I will explain. Here it goes... I used to think goblins were not real. Okay, now I know what you're thinking. "Goblins? Duh! Of course, they're not real; they're mythical creatures." So here's what I mean. I've seen pictures of elves, trolls, gremlins, and satyrs. But I always thought "goblin" was just a generic term for a scary--but maybe fun--creature. The way my mom always used the term--most often around Halloween--led me to think that way.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
wevv.com

Kentuckians urged to be on the lookout for wild turkeys

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is encouraging folks to send in pictures of turkeys spotted in the wild. According to the department, anyone who observes wild turkeys in Kentucky during July or August can help scientists and wildlife observers by entering some basic information about their sightings into an online survey portal. The data you send in will help the department to better understand turkey trends in the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: Escaped Kentucky inmate simply walked away

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police are looking to take an inmate back into custody after he escaped early Saturday afternoon. Police say they are looking for 41-year-old David D. Lewis. According to KSP, Lewis removed his ankle monitor and walked away from the Hope Recovery Residence...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kidnapping suspect caught in Kentucky will be sent back to Alabama

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The man arrested in Kentucky after being accused of abducting a woman while she was unloading groceries in Alabama, will be sent back to Alabama. Officers arrested Tony White Tuesday night in Richmond. He was in court Friday morning. White waived extradition and will remain in the Madison County Detention Center until he can be extradited back to Alabama.
RICHMOND, KY
q95fm.net

Tennessee Kidnaping Suspect Arrested In Kentucky

A man accused of kidnapping a woman in Alabama was arrested in Kentucky. We are told that authorities in Alabama believe the man may be a serial criminal. Kentucky Police Officials were told to be on the lookout for Tony White the day after police in Alabama say he kidnapped a 75-year-old woman at knife-point.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: July 8-10

Saturday July 9 @ 10:30 p.m. Friday July 8 @ 7:05 p.m. Saturday July 9 @ 7:05 p.m. Sunday July 10 @ 1:05 p.m. Friday July 8 @ 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday July 8 @ 6 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Saturday July 9 @ 3 p.m....
KENTUCKY STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy