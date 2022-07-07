ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

OhioHealth to eliminate 637 jobs in its biggest layoff ever

By Mark Williams and Max Filby, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w6GL7_0gXw5KVE00

OhioHealth is eliminating 637 jobs, its biggest layoff ever, as part of a plan that the Columbus-based healthcare operator says is necessary to drive improvements in patient care.

Of the 637 jobs, 567 are in information technology while the rest are in a unit called revenue cycle that handles such things as billing, coding and accounts receivable. Most of the jobs are based in Greater Columbus.

OhioHealth informed workers Thursday of the cuts.

The IT workers will remain on the payroll until Jan. 3. They will be given the opportunity for training that could make them eligible for other jobs with OhioHealth.

Workers will receive severance pay and temporary benefits after their employment ends. OhioHealth says it will have a job fair for those who are affected.

“To continue to be a leading healthcare system committed to providing the best possible patient experience, we have made the decision to engage external partners to provide some services that we currently provide in house," OhioHealth said in a statement.

OhioHealth says the IT work will be handled by the professional services company Accenture. AGS Health will handle the revenue cycle business.

OhioHealth says the moves aren't meant to save money. Instead, the layoffs are intended to drive improvement in patient care and services, and position the health care system for a future where patients rely more on telemedicine and cell phones to organize their health care.

"Healthcare is transforming, and we need to constantly look for the best ways to invest in technology and processes that allow us to best serve our customers. As the expectations of our customers change, we must also change," OhioHealth said in an email to staff.

Using third parties is the best way to keep up with change, it said.

"By leveraging the deep expertise of our partners, we will keep pace with these rapid changes in a better way than we could on our own," the email said.

OhioHealth employs 30,000 associates and physicians across 47 Ohio counties, according to the health system.

The health care provider owns 12 hospitals, more than 200 outpatient locations, and offers hospice and home health services.

OhioHealth's 1,059-bed Riverside Methodist Hospital remains the largest in the Columbus area. Its other hospitals include Grant Medical Center Downtown, Doctors Hospital on the west side and locations in Dublin, Grove City, Delaware, Kenton, Mansfield, Marion, Athens, Circleville, Kenton and Shelby.

OhioHealth was able to avoid furloughs and layoffs early in the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the pandemic's brutal impact on hospital finances. Instead, the health system redeployed some workers to help with things like COVID testing.

In 2018, OhioHealth eliminated 80 jobs in Mansfield. The cuts were part of a restructuring in which OhioHealth outsourced its operations for linens, transcription and child care and eliminated positions in nutrition and lab services in Mansfield.

Most of the employees affected by the Mansfield cuts were offered other jobs at OhioHealth at the time.

mawilliams@dispatch.com

@BizMarkWillliams

mfilby@dispatch.com

@MaxFilby

Comments / 7

chopper 1
2d ago

I don't see how laying off crucial workers is helping improve customer and patient care.

Reply(2)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Your Radio Place

OhioHealth plans to lay off more than 600 employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio – OhioHealth has announced that it has plans to lay off 637 employees in Central Ohio. The Columbus-based nonprofit healthcare system lay offs will include 567 in the Information Technology area and 70 in Revenue Cycle Management over the next three to five months. According to the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Interim CEO named for OSU James Cancer Hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Dr. David Cohn has been named the new interim Chief Executive Officer of the The James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Dr. Cohn is a gynecologic oncologist and has worked at The James for more than 20 years. NBC4 Digital Anchor...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus restaurants rebounding after pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus restaurants have all faced ups and downs in the last two years, but after a month filled with major money-making weekends, many said they are back on track and looking forward to the usually busy summer months. Restaurant workers said it’s like night and...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teachers claim district violated Ohio labor laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A union representing Columbus City Schools teachers said the district’s move to strip a group of educators of their union status violates Ohio labor laws. The Columbus Education Association, which represents nearly 4,500 educators in Columbus schools, filed an unfair labor practice charge with...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Kenton, OH
City
Delaware, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Mansfield, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
City
Dublin, OH
City
Circleville, OH
Columbus, OH
Business
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local food truck spotlighted by Ohio Secretary of State

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— Ohio’s Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, shined a spotlight on a local Chillicothe business this month. Guac N’ Roll is a local food truck, owned and operated by armed forces veteran, Brent Butler. Butler told the Secretary of State that he was “inspired to start...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

VanTrust plans 500-acre New Albany Tech Park near Intel site

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — One of the region’s busiest developers is about to get even busier. VanTrust Real Estate plans to build a 500-acre New Albany Tech Park just south of Intel’s planned $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing campus, according to a news release. The park could ultimately including up to 5 million square feet.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Knox County fire station honors special firefighter

FREDERICKTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) – The village of Fredericktown in Knox County honored one of its best-known unofficial ambassadors Saturday at the local fire station. Brad Porter is developmentally disabled, but that doesn’t stop him from working or interacting with the people in his community, and anyone who knows Brad will tell you how much he […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohiohealth#Layoffs#Health System#Hospice#Accenture#Ags Health#Healthcare
NBC4 Columbus

How much rain did central Ohio get?

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rainfall totals from storms Tuesday and Wednesday came in the running for the most in 143 years in central Ohio. As additional on-and-off showers loom for Friday, Storm Team 4 compiled rainfall totals for the last three days. Wednesday was the fourth wettest day in Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ben Gelber celebrates 42 years at NBC4

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 meteorologist Ben Gelber is celebrating a major milestone this weekend: It has been 42 years since he joined Storm Team 4, days after completing his master’s degree in meteorology. He recently received the Ohio AP Media Editors Award for First Place in the category of Best Weathercast. Gelber’s debut was on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something in central Ohio: July 8-10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – From Picnic with the Pops to the Westerville Music & Arts Festival and Summer Jam West, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Franklinton Fridays: July 8. On the second Friday of each month, the Franklin Arts District welcomes...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Grove City mayor announces new Chief of Police

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Mayor Richard Stage announced Friday the appointment of Richard Fambro as the next chief of the Grove City Division of Police. “We are truly fortunate and pleased to welcome Colonel Fambro as he joins our extremely dedicated and organized team of law enforcement professionals,” said Stage.
GROVE CITY, OH
10TV

GoodGuys back in Columbus for 24th Summit Racing Nationals

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Goodguys returned to the Ohio Expo Center for the 24th Summit Racing Nationals. The show featured more than 6,500 rods, customs, classics, muscle cars, imports, and trucks. "What's new this year is we've opened our gates to 1997 and older vehicles, it's a 25-year rolling...
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon residents learn alternatives, costs for cattle dam repairs

MOUNT VERNON — Around 135 residents attended public hearings this week to learn the proposed long-term alternatives for the Knox Cattle Company dam on Yauger Road. Knox County Common Pleas Judge Richard Wetzel told the residents his goal was to get reasonable alternatives before them, and then have them get with their attorneys regarding which alternative they prefer.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
sciotopost.com

75th Anniversary of the Roswell Crash and How it is Connected to Circleville

US – The name Roswell is probably familiar to most of you reading this, it conjures up images of crashed UFOs and alien beings, and for good reason. It is considered the Holy Grail of UFO encounters by many UFO researchers including myself. This week marks the 75th anniversary...
WKBN

Teen missing from Mosquito Lake believed to be in Columbus

(WKBN) — A teen last seen at the Mosquito Lake campgrounds on July 7 is now believed to be in the Columbus area, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Office. Makenzie Carson, 16, was last seen in the park’s campgrounds at around 1 a.m. Thursday. She was originally believed to be with her boyfriend in the Akron area.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy