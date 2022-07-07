ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners to open restaurant, taproom in former Pyramid Brewery space in August

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News
 5 days ago
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will open a restaurant and brewpub next month in the old Pyramid Brewery building across from T-Mobile Park.

The building had been vacant since the spring of 2020. The Mariners signed a long-term lease for the space last year.

The Hatback Bar & Grille is an upscale sports bar and grill, with indoor and outdoor seating for 150 people. It will serve American classics such as steak, burgers, pizza, tuna tartare and oysters and have 20 TVs throughout the restaurant.

Hatback’s signature colors will be royal blue and gold, representing the Mariners inaugural uniforms. The logo of the new restaurant includes a backwards cap, as a nod to Ken Griffey Jr.

A boutique brewpub called Steelheads Alley will also open next month. It will feature resident brewery Métier Brewing Company, a local, award-winning brewery led by Rodney Hines, co-founder and CEO of Métier Brewing, which is recognized as Washington’s first Black-owned brewery.

It will have classic bar food, specialty programming such as the “Meet the Brewer Series,” beer talks and tasting parties.

The pub is named for the Seattle Steelheads, which played a single season in the West Coast Baseball Association of the Negro Leagues in 1946. The pub’s décor will pay tribute to the teams and players from the Negro Leagues.

Outside, a seasonal beer garden will offer a mix of food trucks and a collection of outdoor games.

The restaurant, brewpub and beer garden will be open on all game and event days. Hatback and Steelheads Alley will also be open on non-event days from Wednesday to Sunday.

Next year, a 9,500-square-foot flexible event space will open. The building’s original interior brick walls will be preserved to keep the historic look of the building, which was built in 1914.

The space will be able to host events such as weddings, company parties and community gatherings.

For updates on the openings, visit www.hatback.com.

