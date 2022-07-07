ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

‘New Deal’ dials up speedway victory

By Linda Cook
 3 days ago

The Lucas Oil Dirt Late Models made their first visit to Davenport Speedway in 17 years on Wednesday, a news release says.

The top late model racers in the nation competed in a 40-lap feature event saw three different leaders.

The “New Deal” Hudson O’Neal made the trip pay off with a $10,000 victory. O’Neal of Martinsville, Indiana, started third. Hudson was able to squeeze through to lead lap one before yielding to Georgia racer Brandon Overton. Tennessee’s Mike Marlar used the high side to pass Overton for the lead on lap thirteen.

As the race wore down, the high side started to go away and O’Neal used the bottom groove to retake the lead on lap thirty-three. He then led the rest of the way to the checkers. O’Neal’s win was deja’vu. Hudson won the MARS DIRTcar race at Davenport last July, just beating out Overton in that race also.

Finishing behind Overton in third was Marlar. Jimmy Owens finished fourth and Spencer Hughes fifth.

Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model heat race wins went to Overton, O’Neal, Marlar, and Earl Pearson Jr. Iowa racers Ryan Gustin and Chad Simpson won the B-mains. Brandon Overton set the pace in qualifying with a lap of 13.617 seconds.

In a race that went green, white, checkers, Justin Kay captured another Petersen Plumbing & Heating IMCA Late Model feature. Kay started twelfth and steadily marched to the front, taking the lead from Matt Ryan on lap 23.

Ryan finished a solid second, a car length behind Kay. Gary Webb, who led the first nine laps of the race, took third. Jacob Waterman and Joel Callahan rounded out the top five.

Despite a number of caution flags, Logan Veloz led flat to flag in the IMCA SportMod feature. Tony Olson made a late race charge to finish second. Brayton Carter battled his way to a third place finish followed by Ben Chapman and Justin Becker.

Weekly racing action returns to Davenport Speedway on Friday, July 15. All five weekly classes will be on track.

Results:

Davenport Speedway

July 6, 2022 –

Lucas Oil Dirt Late Models

Qualifying:  Brandon Overton – 13.617 seconds

Heat #1: 1. Brandon Overton; 2. Kyle Strickler; 3. Jimmy Owens; 4. Tyler Erb; 5. Ricky Weiss;

Heat #2: 1. Hudson O’Neal; 2. Frank Heckenast Jr.; 3. Garrett Alberson; 4. Shannon Babb; 5. Ryan Gustin;

Heat #3: 1. Mike Marlar; 2. Spencer Hughes; 3. Chris Simpson; 4. Nick Hoffman; 5. Chad Simpson;

Heat #4: 1. Earl Pearson Jr.; 2. Tim McCreadie; 3. Brandon Sheppard; 4. Ross Robinson; 5. Cade Dillard;

B-main #1: 1. Ryan Gustin; 2. Ricky Weiss; 3. Tyler Bruening; 4. Justin Kay; 5. Daulton Wilson;

B-main #2: 1. Chad Simpson; 2. Cade Dillard; 3. Johnny Scott; 4. Rich Bell; 5. Daniel Hilsabeck;

Feature: 1. Hudson O’Neal; 2. Brandon Overton; 3. Mike Marlar; 4. Jimmy Owens; 5. Spencer Hughes; 6. Tim McCreadie; 7. Ricky Thorton Jr.; 8. Ryan Gustin; 9. Brandon Sheppard; 10. Daulton Wilson; 11. Kyle Strickler; 12. Tyler Bruening; 13. Cade Dillard; 14. Garrett Alberson; 15. Earl Pearson Jr.; 16. Nick Hoffman; 17. Johnny Scott; 18. Ross Robinson; 19. Tyler Erb; 20. Shannon Babb; 21. Chris Simpson; 22. Frank Heckenast Jr.; 23. Ricky Weiss; 24. Chad Simpson;

IMCA Late Models

Heat #1: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Dustin Schram; 3. Jacob Waterman; 4. Mack Mulvany; 5. Don Pataska;

Heat #2: 1. Joel Callahan; 2. Todd Van Tassel; 3. Anthony Franklin; 4. Mike Haines; 5. Joe Beal;

Heat #3: 1. Gary Webb; 2. Matt Ryan; 3. Fred Remley; 4. Chris Lawrence; 5. Kelly Pestka;

Feature: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Matt Ryan; 3. Gary Webb; 4. Jacob Waterman; 5. Joel Callahan; 6. Chuck Hanna; 7. Dustin Schram; 8. Andy Nezworski; 9. Joe Beal; 10. Todd Van Tassel; 11. Chris Lawrence; 12. Don Pataska; 13. Mack Mulvany; 14. Mike Haines; 15. Ryan Claeys; 16. Anthony Franklin; 17. Fred Remley; 18. Keith Haislip; 19. Kelly Pestka;

IMCA SportMod

Heat #1: 1. Logan Veloz; 2. Brayton Carter; 3. Cam Reimers; 4. TJ Patz; 5. Justin Schroeder;

Heat #2: 1. Justin Veloz; 2. Ben Chapman; 3. Phil Anderson; 4. Aaron Hitt; 5. Brandon Jewell;

Heat #3: 1. Austin Stamm; 2. Justin Becker; 3. Perry Gellerstedt; 4. Kevin Goben; 5. Todd Dykema;

Feature: 1. Logan Veloz; 2. Tony Olson; 3. Brayton Carter; 4. Ben Chapman; 5. Justin Becker; 6. Cam Reimers; 7. Aaron Hitt; 8. Kevin Goben; 9. Brad Salisberry; 10. Ryan Walker; 11. Justin Schroeder; 12. Todd Dykema; 13. Ryan Reed; 14. TJ Patz; 15. Kevin Rasdon; 16. Phil Anderson; 17. Rance Powell; 18. Bryan Ritter; 19. Don Hatfield; 20. Ron Schwartzkopf; 21. Austin Stamm; 22. Brandon Jewell; 23. Perry Gellerstedt; 24. Justin Veloz;

