An Illinois man has been charged with the murder of a 22-year-old pregnant woman who was found decapitated in the dumpster outside her apartment, in a crime that local police have described as “beyond reprehensible”.Deundrea S Holloway, 22, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, both for the mother Liese Dodd and her unborn child, intentional homicide of an unborn child and the dismemberment of a human body among other crimes, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said in a video statement shared on the force’s Facebook page.“She was savagely, savagely killed,” Chief Pulido said while holding up a...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 24 DAYS AGO