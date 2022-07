PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Friday. Stepping out the door this morning we’re actually looking at an active weather day as a cold front approaches from the west. That’ll be bringing showers and thunderstorms to the region during the afternoon hours heading into the evening before the activity finally tapers off. Because of this, tomorrow looks to be a great day with mostly sunny skies and that continues into the second half of the weekend with another great day expected on Sunday as high pressure continues to build into the region.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO