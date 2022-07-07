ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youth fishing area in Portage Lakes open on weekends through Labor Day

By Staff report
Record-Courier
 3 days ago
The popular youth fishing area in Portage Lakes is now open to budding anglers and continues every weekend through Labor Day, Sept. 5, 2022, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources' Division of Wildlife.

The Portage Lakes youth fishing area creates an easy, accessible opportunity for youth 15 and younger to learn to fish and form lasting memories. Equipment, bait, and Division of Wildlife staff assistance are provided at no charge thanks to the purchases of Ohio fishing licenses and federal contributions from the Sport Fish Restoration Fund.

Each young angler may keep only one fish per day at the youth fishing ponds, although catching and releasing fish for the duration of the visit is welcome. All young anglers are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian, but adults do not need a fishing license. Anglers aged 15 and younger are not required to have a license to fish from the youth pond, or any other public waterway in Ohio. Adults are not permitted to fish in the youth area, but they may assist young anglers.

The Division of Wildlife youth fishing area is located at 912 Portage Lakes Drive in Akron. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, as well as Labor Day. Picnic tables and restroom facilities are available.

Species that can be caught at the Portage Lakes include bluegill, catfish, bass, crappie, trout, and carp. Many fish meet or exceed Fish Ohio minimum length requirements. Read more about where to fish, how to target certain species, and the popular Fish Ohio program at wildohio.gov.

Organizations interested in visiting with a group may schedule visits during the open fishing hours by calling the Division of Wildlife’s northeast Ohio office in Akron at (330) 245-3016.

Call 1-800-WILDLIFE (945-3543) to connect with the Wildlife District Three Headquarters in Akron for more information.

