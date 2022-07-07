ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Texas man Pablo Ruiz killed by July 4th firework that exploded on head

By MaryAnn Martinez
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B7RaK_0gXw2ZbW00
Pablo Ruiz died shortly after a firework pierced his skull on Independence Day. Getty Images/EyeEm

A Texas man was instantly killed by a firework he placed on top of his head on July Fourth, according to local reports.

Pablo Ruiz, a 43-year-old San Antonio man, had been drinking with friends during a July Fourth celebration when he decided to light a mortar-style firework on top of his head, reported the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The firework exploded from the bottom and pierced the top of his skull, resulting in his near-instant death, police told the paper.

San Antonio police officers arrived in the residential area shortly after midnight. Ruiz was suffering from severe head trauma with brain matter exposed from his skull.

The man died shortly after and was later identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Star, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firework#Skull#July Fourth#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
35K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy