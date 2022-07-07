Texas man Pablo Ruiz killed by July 4th firework that exploded on head

Pablo Ruiz died shortly after a firework pierced his skull on Independence Day. Getty Images/EyeEm

A Texas man was instantly killed by a firework he placed on top of his head on July Fourth, according to local reports.

Pablo Ruiz, a 43-year-old San Antonio man, had been drinking with friends during a July Fourth celebration when he decided to light a mortar-style firework on top of his head, reported the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The firework exploded from the bottom and pierced the top of his skull, resulting in his near-instant death, police told the paper.

San Antonio police officers arrived in the residential area shortly after midnight. Ruiz was suffering from severe head trauma with brain matter exposed from his skull.

The man died shortly after and was later identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.