Chicago, IL

Sky's Quigley to compete for fourth 3-pt contest title

NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Sky guard Allie Quigley looks to win her fourth three-point contest title Saturday in front of a home crowd. Quigley is set to make her fifth appearance in the WNBA MTN DEW Three-Point Contest at McCormick Place...

www.nbcsports.com

FastBreak on FanNation

NBA Star Arrested In North Carolina On Thursday

On Thursday morning, Devonte' Graham was arrested for DWI in North Carolina according to TMZ. The 27-year-old point guard has been in the NBA for the last four seasons after a stellar career in college for the Kansas Jayhawks. He played for the Charlotte Hornets in the first three seasons,...
NBA
FanSided

Jordan Spieth issues strong statement amid LIV Golf rumors

Rumors began swirling that Jordan Spieth could be among the next PGA Tour defectors for LIV Golf but the three-time major winner set the record straight. Jordan Spieth has been a star for the PGA Tour, regardless of whether or not he’s at the top of his game. At his best and worst, he’s a frenetic ball of energy that golf fans can’t look away from. When you then throw in his success, including three major wins at such a young age, it’s no surprise that he has as large of a following as any golfer in the world save for Tiger Woods.
GOLF
NBC Sports

Warriors no longer title favorites after first week of free agency

The day after the Warriors won their fourth championship in eight seasons, our partners at PointsBet deemed them co-favorites to defend their title in 2022-23. The Warriors, Boston Celtics and LA Clippers were all given +600 odds to win the NBA finals next season, meaning a $100 bet would win you $600.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Golf.com

LIV Golf’s charter jet for players, caddies looks like a wild scene

If guaranteed prize money didn’t seem like payment enough, wait until you see how LIV golfers travel. Picture how a mini-tour player gets around — cheap flights, long drives and scrambling to make tee times — and now imagine the polar opposite: an all-inclusive private jet with a well-stocked bar and presumably no concerns about wandering luggage.
GOLF
All Hornets

Another Former Hornet Arrested

Former Charlotte Hornets guard and Raleigh native, Devonte' Graham, was arrested and charged with a DWI on Thursday, according to a report by Jeff Reeves of CBS17 WNCN. Graham was drafted in the 2nd round (34th overall) by the Hornets in 2018 and spent three years with the team. After a sluggish rookie season, Graham made a massive jump in year two averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game. At the end of the 2020-21 season, the Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a sign and trade sending Graham to The Big Easy in exchange for a 2022 1st round pick. Graham's deal with the Pelicans is worth $47.3 million over four years. In his first year with the organization, Graham started 63 of the 76 games he appeared in and notched 11.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.3 rebounds a game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Inside The Warriors

Draymond Green Reacts to Warriors' Free Agent Signing

Having lost Otto Porter Jr. to the Toronto Raptors, and Gary Payton II to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Golden State Warriors had some vacancies to fill in the rotation. While it will be tough to replicate exactly what Porter and Payton provided, the team made a solid move to acquire Donte DiVincenzo, signing the guard to a two-year / $9.3M contract.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Hall of Fame NBA referee dies at 81

A legendary former NBA referee has died this week at the age of 81. Marc J. Spears of ESPN reports that longtime official Hugh Evans passed away on Friday morning, citing an announcement from Evans’ wife Cathy. Evans served as an NBA referee for nearly three decades from 1973...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Randy Moss gets role change with ESPN

Randy Moss will continue working as an analyst for ESPN during the 2022 NFL season, but we may be seeing slightly less of him. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Moss will continued to appear on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” but we will not see the Hall of Famer on ESPN’s pregame show the following day. Moss will not be working as an analyst for “Monday Night Football” this year. The decision was one that Moss made.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry vs. Shaquille O'Neal Career Comparison: The Greatest Shooter Against The Most Dominant Player In NBA History

After winning his fourth championship and his first Finals MVP Award, Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry has vaulted into the conversation amongst the top 10 greatest players of all time. While that top-10 is an exclusive group, even those players have a tier list amongst themselves. Being in this conversation means that you had a special career, but make no question that being near the top-5 is different from being ranked at No. 10 overall.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Latest on Celtics' plans regarding $17.1M trade exception

The Boston Celtics added two impact players last weekend -- and they have a resource that could help them acquire a third. The Celtics own a $17.1 million traded player exception generated from their trade of Evan Fournier to the New York Knicks last summer. The TPE expires July 18, however, so president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has less than two weeks to utilize the asset in a deal before it vanishes.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Hornets' Lewis breaks leg during Summer League practice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --  Hornets reserve guard Scottie Lewis underwent surgery to repair a broken left leg he sustained during an NBA Summer League practice session in Las Vegas on Thursday. There is no timetable for his return, but the team said Friday the surgery was successful and that Lewis...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Summer League takeaways: Davison shows promise in C's loss to Heat

The Boston Celtics are back in action as they opened Summer League with an 88-78 loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday night. Jayson Tatum, Ime Udoka, Brad Stevens and others were in attendance to support the Summer League squad in Las Vegas. Despite the defeat, a few players made solid first impressions in their unofficial C's debuts. Others will look to have a bounce-back performance in Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, which tips off at 8 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Jon Lester reacts to Chris Sale's outburst in WooSox tunnel

Chris Sale's outburst following his rough rehab start with Triple-A Worcester has spawned mixed reactions. Some commend the Boston Red Sox left-hander's competitiveness while others scoff at his admittedly childish antics. Regardless of the wide-ranging opinions on the matter, the truth is these meltdowns happen often behind closed doors. Unfortunately...
BOSTON, MA

