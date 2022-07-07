ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Lance Johnson found guilty in 2020 killing of Binghamton's Alison Salisbury

By Sarah Eames, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
 3 days ago

After just under two hours of deliberation, a Broome County jury found a Binghamton man guilty on all counts related to a 2020 shooting that resulted in the death of Alison I. Salisbury and the injury of another woman .

Lance R. Johnson, 47, was indicted on felony charges of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree criminal use of a firearm, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence, as well as the misdemeanor of fourth-degree stalking.

“This was domestic-related violence at its worst,” Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak said at a press conference following the conclusion of the trial Thursday, describing Johnson as “someone who has no regard for human life.”

New York State Police responded to a reported shooting at a Conklin Avenue apartment complex shortly after midnight on Aug. 7, 2020, where they found two women in the parking lot.

Salisbury, 38, of Binghamton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her girlfriend, Shannon Brooks, of Conklin, had been shot in the hand and was transported to UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City.

Remembering Alison Salisbury: Conklin shooting victim Alison Salisbury remembered as skilled cook, loving aunt

Outrage in Pennsylvania: Timothy Loehmann, who killed Tamir Rice, withdraws from Pennsylvania police position

Camping in NY: New camp in the Southern Tier: Glamping, swim park, hill slides and more near Binghamton

Investigators said Johnson attempted to conceal a semi-automatic handgun that was used in the crime and fled the scene, but was stopped by Binghamton police later that morning.

Johnson was also accused of stalking Brooks for more than a month leading up to the shooting.

“Mr. Johnson has a long, sordid history of not responding well to females that don’t want to be with him,” said Senior Assistant District Attorney Lucas Finley, who prosecuted the case. “Historically, when a partner decides they no longer want to be with Mr. Johnson, he reacts violently and criminally, as he did in this case.”

Korchak said Johnson was “no stranger to the criminal justice system,” pointing to a 1993 conviction on charges of first-degree robbery, for which Johnson served nearly a decade in prison.

One year before the Conklin shooting, Johnson was released on parole after serving 16 months of a two- to four-year sentence for second-degree attempted assault.

Korchak said his office will request the maximum sentence of 55 years to life in prison. Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 17 in Broome County Court.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Lance Johnson found guilty in 2020 killing of Binghamton's Alison Salisbury

Comments / 0

Related
WIBX 950

Binghamton Man Guilty of Murder & Attempted Murder in 2020 Conklin Shootings

A Binghamton man is facing up to life in prison without parole after being found guilty of shooting a woman to death at a Conklin apartment complex in August of 2020. The jury in the Murder and Attempted Murder trial of 47-year-old Lance Johnson quickly returned guilty verdicts on all counts Thursday morning after only hearing closing arguments in the case Wednesday afternoon, July 6, in Broome County Court.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: July 8, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the nationwide railroad strike continues. This morning 63 employees of the Lackawanna Railroad Roundhouse in Binghamton went on strike. Police responded to an explosion and fire at Mildred Street this morning after a moonshine still...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Fire decimates Chemung County home

MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — A house has been left gutted after a fire ripped through the structure in Millport, Saturday afternoon. Initial calls came in around 1:46 p.m. of a working structure fire at the residence on Pinecrest Road in Millport. When fire crews responded to the scene, the one-level house was completely involved in […]
MILLPORT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Broome County, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
Broome County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Johnson City, NY
Binghamton, NY
Crime & Safety
walls102.com

Trooper crawls into drainage pipe to rescue missing dog

CONKLIN, N.Y. (AP) — A state trooper is being lauded for crawling about 15 feet into a culvert pipe in upstate New York to rescue a missing golden retriever named Lilah. The 13-year-old dog was rescued on Sunday in Conklin near Binghamton. Lilah’s owner found her in the pipe after being missing since Friday afternoon. Lilah’s owner says he’s grateful State Trooper Jimmy Rasaphone had the compassion and initiative to save his dog in the drainage pipe. The trooper and retriever both emerged from the pipe soaking wet, but safe. Lilah is recovering nicely and out walking, this time on a leash, her owner said.
CONKLIN, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Endicott Man Sentenced for Punching Woman

An Endicott man has the next three years ahead of him in a New York State Prison for hitting a woman he was supposed to stay away from in the face. The Broome County District Attorney’s office says 29-year-old Jonathan Clapper was sentenced Tuesday, July 5 after pleading guilty to felony Criminal Contempt for punching the 37-year-old victim.
ENDICOTT, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Johnson
Person
Shannon Brooks
WETM 18 News

Alleged Ithaca burglar arrested again for burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man who was arrested recently after a series of burglaries back in June has been arrested again on more burglary charges. Police say, Michael J. Thomas, 33, was arrested Friday after investigations into a recent string of burglaries in the city determined him as the suspect.
ITHACA, NY
Newswatch 16

Man facing rape charges in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man is locked up in Lackawanna County after allegedly sexually assaulting and tasing a woman. According to court paperwork, Morris Wilson entered the victim's home in Taylor earlier this week. He allegedly demanded cash and then raped her. The victim told police Wilson also...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Waverly woman sentenced for simple assault

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — A Waverly woman has been sentenced to interaction in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for the offense of simple assault, according to the Bradford County DA’s Office. Jessica Burgher, 39, of Waverly N.Y., was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#New York State Police
WBRE

Man pronounced dead after ATV crash, coroner’s office

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at Geisinger Community Medical Center after he crashed his ATV on July 9. The Lackawanna County Coroner’s office told Eyewitness News the man crashed his ATV around 5 pm on a trail between East Mountain and Moosic near the #5 dam.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Body of 18-year-old found in Scranton identified

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The identity of the deceased 18-year-old authorities found in Scranton on Friday has been released. The Chief Lackawanna County Coroner confirmed that Sarai Jean-Louis was the 18-year-old officials found on Friday. Jean-Louis’s body was found on Friday around 12:49 a.m. in the 600 block of...
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wskg.org

Binghamton asks court for permission to condemn, take possession of ‘derelict’ plaza

The City of Binghamton filed a motion asking a judge to allow it to condemn and take possession of the Binghamton Plaza complex on the city’s North Side Thursday. The 1960s-era shopping center has been in disrepair for a number of years; one of the city’s more noticeable eyesores given its visible location on the Chenango River Walk, across from the I-86 exit into the city’s North Side.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca inmate arrested for ‘severely’ assaulting corrections officer

ITHACA, N.Y. (WTEM) – An inmate in the Tompkins County Jail has been arrested again after he allegedly “severely assaulted” a corrections officer, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Abraham Phelan, 24, was arrested on July 1, 2022, after the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office said he attacked an officer unprovoked. The arrest report said Phelan intentionally […]
ITHACA, NY
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

655
Followers
494
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

Binghamton New York News - pressconnects.com is the home page of Binghamton New York with in depth and updated Binghamton local news.

 http://pressconnects.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy