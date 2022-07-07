ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

Victims weren't wearing seat belts in three traffic fatalities from April through June

DOVER — For the three-month period covering April 1 through June 30, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported investigating 459 vehicle crashes in Tuscarawas County. They included three fatal crashes resulting in three fatalities.

“When we look at the statistics, we know that seatbelt safety education and enforcement continue to be a top safety priority in our county,” said Josh Sample, Safe Communities program coordinator for the Tuscarawas County Health Department. “Of the traffic crashes that occurred this quarter, 26% of drivers were not wearing a seatbelt. Of the three fatalities, none were wearing seatbelts.”

Some additional variables factoring into this quarter’s crashes included mature and youthful drivers along with unsafe speed. Led by the Tuscarawas County Health Department, the Safe Communities Coalition includes partners from various agencies and organizations in Tuscarawas County with the goal to work together as a community to prevent traffic related fatalities and injuries in Tuscarawas County by increasing traffic safety awareness.

The Safe Communities Coalition will meet Aug. 24 to review traffic fatalities to identify trends or measures that can be taken to prevent future traffic fatalities in Tuscarawas County. If you would like to know more about Safe Communities or join the effort, please visit www.tchdnow.org/safe-communities.html.

Safe Communities is funded through a grant from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO). Learn more about OTSO and statewide efforts to improve safety on Ohio’s roadways at http://ohiohighwaysafetyoffice.ohio.gov/index.stm.

#Seat Belts#Seatbelts#Traffic Accident#Safe Communities
