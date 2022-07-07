Kourtney Kardashian tattoos ‘K’ on Travis Barker’s arm: ‘My finest work’

Kourtney Kardashian’s not done wielding the tattoo gun.

On Wednesday, the Poosh founder shared a photo of her latest masterpiece: a “K” inked alongside a heart on husband Travis Barker’s arm.

“Some of my finest work,” she captioned the snap on her Instagram Stories.

The Blink-182 drummer, who reposted the photo to his own Stories, is famous for his full-body tats , and his wife, 43, is now behind at least two of the designs; last year, she inked “i love you” on his arm .

The 46-year-old musician also has plenty of tattoos simply dedicated to his spouse, including the words “You’re So Cool!” on his thigh ( rumored to be in Kardashian’s handwriting ), her name over his heart and an imprint of her lips on his arm.

When Barker and Kardashian married in Italy in May, the bride even wore a wedding veil embroidered with a giant Virgin Mary and the words “family loyalty respect,” a nod to the giant design inked on Barker’s head.

A close-up look at Barker’s new tattoo. kourtneykardash/Instagram

The rocker’s latest tattoo comes days after he was hospitalized for pancreatitis ; as Barker shared on social media , the “life-threatening” health scare resulted from complications after an endoscopy.

The star is now back at home (and at work ), and received flowers from multiple Kardashian-Jenner family members following his hospital stay — in addition to a more permanent gift from his wife, it would appear.