Greenville weekend events: Starry Nights, summer movies, and sidewalk chalk creations

Don’t let the summer days slip into weeks without finding those moments that become memories.

There is much to do, both outdoors and inside, this week. You can even get those young bakers thinking about Christmas – yes, really.

Friday Family Hike at Paris Mountain

A Friday Family Hike will take place at 10 a.m. Fridays in July at Paris Mountain State Park.

Take a nature walk with a ranger or staff interpreter, and wade into Mountain Creek.

Using one of the park’s nets, search for dragonfly nymphs, salamanders and more.

Registration is required. The cost is $5 per person, including adults, in addition to admission. (If you have a Park Passport, you only pay the program cost).

These hikes are limited to 25 participants. To register and to confirm that the scheduled hike will proceed, email ctaylor@scprt.com, call 864-244-5565, or check at the admission booth.

Starry Nights at Roper Mountain

Starry Nights programs are July 8 at Roper Mountain Science Center. “Magic Treehouse” is at 4:30 and 6 p.m. “Tales of the Maya Skies” is at 7:30 p.m.

Advance ticket purchases are required. For details, visit ropermountain.org .

Saturday Toddler Time

Saturday Toddler Time – Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice is at 10:30 a.m. July 9 at the Upcountry History Museum. For details, visit upcountryhistory.org .

Summer Movies

Summer movies – “Sing 2” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy” will be shown at select Regal theaters July 12 and 13. See details at regmovies.com/static/en/us/smx .

Kidz Days Market in Mauldin

The 2022 Mauldin Makers Market features its Kidz Days Market 5 – 8 p.m. on July 12 at the Mauldin Outdoor Amphitheater.

For details, visit mauldinculturalcenter.org/events/festival-season/mauldin-market .

Wild For Reading Wednesday

Wild For Reading Wednesday is at 2:30 p.m. July 13 near the farmyard at the Greenville Zoo. Included with admission. For details, visit greenvillezoo.com .

Sidewalk chalk creations

Make sidewalk chalk creations at 10 a.m. July 14 at the Five Forks Branch Library. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org .

Patriotic Story Time in Simpsonville

Patriotic Story Time for preschoolers is at 10 a.m. July 14 at the Simpsonville Library. Visit greenvillelibrary.org .

Leonardo da Vinci at Biltmore

Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius opens July 14 at Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina. For tickets and up-to-date health and safety policies, visit biltmore.com .

Furman University’s Lakeside Concert

Furman University’s Lakeside Concert is at 7:30 p.m. on July 14. Admission is free. Visit furman.edu/academics/music/camps-conferences/music-by-the-lake .

Wheels on the Ground at TCMU

Wheels on the Ground is open at TCMU-Greenville.

This state-of-the-art exhibit introduces children and families to the exciting concepts of the racing and automotive industry, featuring a fully interactive pit crew station, various stations designed for building model cars, an engine repair simulation, and a life-size bus.

For details visit tcmupstate.org .

Summer Adventure at Roper Mountain

Summer Adventure is 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays at Roper Mountain Science Center.

This year’s traveling exhibit, “Mystery of the Mayan Medallion,” is open.

Look for STEM Days on select Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer. Admission is $12 each for ages 13 and older, $10 each for ages 3 – 12 and ages 60 and older. Admission is free for children ages 2 and younger and to Roper Mountain members.

Lunch is available through the Connections Café from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and is free for ages 18 and younger. For details, visit ropermountain.org .

Dinosaurs at Upcountry History

Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice is open at Upcountry History Museum through Jan. 29, 2023.

Designed for young explorers ages 3 – 10, the bilingual (Spanish and English) exhibit features three distinct sections that build on a child’s innate curiosity about dinosaurs: Land of Fire (a warm dinosaur habitat), Land of Ice (a cold dinosaur habitat), and a Field Research Station (complete with a Big Dig experience).

For details, visit upcountryhistory.org .

Greenville County Waterparks

Greenville County Waterparks are open. Visit greenvillerec.com for hours and ticket details.

30th Gingerbread House Competition

Thinking of Christmas in July?

Entries for the 30th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition at The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, North Carolina are now being accepted.

All ages and skill levels are invited to compete for an opportunity to win a piece of more than $40,000 in cash and prizes, across the four age categories – adult, teen, youth, and child.

The official 2022 Gingerbread display begins on Nov. 28.

For details, visit omnihotels.com/gingerbread .

Looking ahead:

Treasure Chest Kit Workshop

ARRR! Treasure Chest Kit Workshop is July 16 at select Lowe’s stores. In this hands-on workshop, kids will construct a creative container to store their own little gems and trinkets.

Register by July 15 at lowes.com/events/register/arrr-treasure-chest-kit-workshop.

Super Hero Summer

Thor is July 16 at EdVenture in Columbia. The event includes a meet-and-greet, face painting and more.

Visit edventure.org .

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Greenville weekend events: Starry Nights, summer movies, and sidewalk chalk creations