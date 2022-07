Experts say races for Oregon governor and Fifth Congressional District are too close to call for now.As the last Fourth of July fireworks fizzled on Monday, Oregon moved into the stretch drive of the 2022 election season. With four months to go until the Nov. 8 general election, guessing the outcome of Oregon political races is highly speculative. But that hasn't stopped a growing chorus of prognosticators. Despite a 36-year winning streak, a Democratic victory in the 2022 election for governor was called "no sure thing." The race for the supposedly Democratic-tilting 5th Congressional seat was "too close to call."...

OREGON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO