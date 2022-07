“Roughing it:” Mrs. Arnold, widow of Mr. Sam Arnold, remembers the marshal of the town of Gold Hill. She is agent for the above-named work – the last from the humorous Mark Twain. Mrs. Arnold is stopping at the St. Charles Hotel and will canvass this county. The work is said to be the best Mark Twain has published, and it is to be hoped that all who can will subscribe.

