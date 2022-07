The Pac-12 didn’t waste time on preparing for media rights negotiations. According to a report from Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the conference hired an advisory firm to help. Sports Media Advisors is the boutique advisory firm that the Pac-12 has hired to help negotiate its media rights. The company has a pretty big list of clients that it has worked with in the past. It’s worked with the NFL, NASCAR, USA Soccer, Duke basketball, Twitter, The Little League World Series, and the PGA Tour just to name a few.

