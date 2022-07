The Tillamook County Fire Defense Board in conjunction with the Oregon Department of Forestry will enter into a county-wide burn ban on all burning on July 15, 2022. It is also a good reminder that fire can be a hazard at any time of year if steps are not taken to use fire safely. Whenever you use fire, whether for debris burning or enjoying a campfire, use these steps to prevent your fire from turning into the next wildfire.

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO