ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

1 teen dead, another injured in related shootings outside Pflugerville

KVUE
KVUE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County detectives are investigating related shootings that left one teen dead and another injured. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said that it received a 911 call at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday...

www.kvue.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

One dead, one injured after possible shooting in NE Austin park

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and a teenager is in stable condition after a possible shooting in northeast Austin on Saturday. During an overnight media briefing, the Austin Police Department said a call came in from a citizen at 5:17 p.m. reporting a teenager had been injured during a disturbance and needed medical attention at 1000 block of E Yager Lane.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Teen transported to Round Rock hospital following shooting

AUSTIN, Texas - A teenager has been transported to the hospital after a shooting. The Austin Police Department says it received a call about a shooting in the area of E. Yager Lane and Thompkins Drive in Northeast Austin at 5:18 p.m., however it appears the victim, a teenager, was shot at a different location.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

APD investigating northeast Austin homicide Saturday night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Austin. It happened in the 1400 block of Blakeney Lane, which is near East Yager Lane. APD officers said at a briefing early Sunday one man was taken to a local hospital and is now in stable condition, while another person was found dead at the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Williamson County, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Pflugerville, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Williamson County, TX
Crime & Safety
KVUE

2 pets killed in northwest Austin house fire, 4 displaced

AUSTIN, Texas — Two pets were killed and four residents were displaced after a house fire in northwest Austin early Sunday morning. The Austin Fire Department reported the fire just after 2 a.m. at a two-story house in the 4700 block of Marblehead Drive. The fire began on an exterior deck before spreading to the house.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Wcso
25 News KXXV and KRHD

Temple police investigating shooting that injured juvenile

Temple police are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile male injured. Police said he did not cooperate with officers in telling them what happened. Around 3:19 p.m. Temple police said they responded to after a caller said he had been shot in the area of Henderson and East Avenue H. Officers who arrived on the scene said the caller had left in a vehicle. No shell casings were found in the area.
TEMPLE, TX
CBS Austin

Family of 5 suffers minor injuries after rollover crash in SE Austin overnight

AUSTIN, Texas — A family of five suffered minor injuries following a rollover crash in southeast Austin late Saturday night, officials said. Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded around 11:24 p.m. in the 6608-6825 South US 183 Hwy -- across the street from Plainview Street. A vehicle was reported to be upside-down with five people entrapped.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

2 suspects, including teenager, arrested in Austin robbery spree

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two suspects in a June robbery spree were arrested, one of them being a teenager, the Austin Police Department said. APD said a 17 year old, who was arrested after an interview with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office on June 19, is charged in connection with four aggravated robberies.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
US105

Killeen, Texas Police Investigating Death of Burn Victim

The Killeen, Texas Police Department is investigating after a man was found with severe burns at a local apartment complex and died as a result of his wounds. Our partners at News 10 report that KPD officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of Watercrest Road Tuesday, July 5 shortly after 8 PM. When they arrived, officers saw paramedics trying to save the life of a man who appeared to have severe burn wounds. He was taken to Advent Health, where he passed away as a result of those injuries.
KILLEEN, TX
CBS Miami

2 face murder charges in killing of man in Lauderdale Lakes

MIAMI - A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was found dead inside a car in Lauderdale Lakes.On Sunday, May 15, at around 9:30 p.m., police responded to the 3600 block of North Pacific Coast Circle in Lauderdale Lakes.   Once they arrived, police found an unresponsive man in the front driver's seat of a grey Mercedes Benz. Authorities said the man, identified as Emmanuel Tinoco, 29, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.  Alexis Rupert, 21, and Neal Rice, 41, who fled to Austin, Texas, were linked to the homicide and subsequently arrested.BSO said both have been extradited to Broward County, where they are being held without bond. 
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
fox7austin.com

Custodian arrested for allegedly filming people inside Austin restroom

AUSTIN, Texas - A custodian has been arrested for allegedly filming people inside the restroom at the building where he was employed. Francisco Javier Ramos-Lugo, 45, has been charged with state-jail felony invasive visual recording. Officers were dispatched to a building in the 2200 block of N. Lamar Boulevard in...
AUSTIN, TX
SoJO 104.9

Feds: Woman Accused of Murder in TX Misused Passport in NJ

Federal authorities say a woman from Austin, TX, who is accused of murdering a professional cyclist in that city misused a passport when she flew out of Newark Liberty International Airport. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 34-year-old Kaitlin Armstrong is facing one count of misuse of a passport in connection...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy