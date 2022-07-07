DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE FOR U.S. SENATE GAINS ENDORSEMENT FROM NINE STATE REPUBLICANS

On Thursday, the PA House of Representatives approved a budget of over $45 billion for the fiscal year that started last Friday. The budget is being described as one that Pennsylvania has not seen, as while it increases spending in many sectors, it will also save money to help the state out during an economic downturn. The budget would include an $850 million increase in K-12 spending, bringing it to a total of $7.08 billion for basic education. Other areas include $45 million for election integrity and administration, a $75 million increase to the State System of Higher Education’s General Fund, and the spending of one-time federal funds for mental health access and resources, repairs and development in Pennsylvania Parks and Forests, and $50 million in federal relief funds for gun violence investigation and prosecution.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO