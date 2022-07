Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged disorderly conduct after an incident on Thursday. An RPD report said just before 11:30 a.m. the 35-year old was at the Department of Human Services on West Harvard Avenue and allegedly pulled the fire alarm after he was asked to leave but refused. Roseburg Fire Department responded to the location and everyone inside exited the building due to the alarm sounding off.

