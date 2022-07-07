ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rachael Ray Explains The Difference Between Light And Dark Soy Sauce

By Adrianna MacPherson
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to soy sauce, you might assume that every bottle is essentially the same. If you don't know much about the kitchen staple and go to a supermarket with a decent selection, it may even be intimidating to select which bottle you should buy. There are two key differences...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

8 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Baking Apple Pie

The ultimate patriot dessert, there's a reason why Americans associate apple pies with the fourth of July. In fact, the phrase "as American as apple pie" has been around for centuries (via Priceonomics). So, how did this flaky dessert become so popular in a country where neither apples, the specific spices (cinnamon and nutmeg), nor pies are native to the land?
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredient Steve Carell Adds To PB&J Sandwiches

What would you do if time travel was possible? We don't know what you're thinking, but we might just go back to taste a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for the very first time. Relishing the heavenly deliciousness of a classic sweet-salty combo and falling in love with it all over again sounds delightful. There's no denying the PB&J sandwich is one of the most iconic American foods. This scrumptious childhood favorite is so ubiquitous that many children in the United States munch on 1,500 PB&Js alone before graduating high school (via The South Florida Reporter).
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Eitan Bernath Added A Curious Ingredient To Pani Poori

At just 20, Eitan Bernath has made quite a little career for himself. Strike that. He's huge. What doesn't this kid have his hands in? It all started in 2019 when then-17-year-old Bernath bet a teacher at his New Jersey high school that he could make a TikTok video that would rack up "a million views by the end of the year." Sounds pretty ambitious, but, as Bernath told Insider, he always gives 110%. Back then, he had about 100 TikTok followers to his name. He said carefully studying the social media app's users helped him choose a topic that would resonate with the Gen-Z audience. Indeed, in just one day, his video, which he described as "World's Best School Cafeteria Check," had received more than a million views.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

How A Waffle Iron Can Make Falafel Healthier

Falafel is a popular street food found in almost every Eastern Mediterranean and Arabic-speaking country. This fried snack is made of flavorful balls of chickpeas or fava beans and herb goodness. Nice and crispy on the outside, warm and herbaceous deliciousness on the inside — a delicate balance that makes this dish irresistible. Naturally vegetarian and vegan, these fried fritters are often served on their own or along with pita bread, sandwich, wrap, and salad. It's no wonder the crunchy texture and the rich taste of this Middle Eastern "fast food" have helped it make a name for itself in America.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachael Ray
Mashed

Traditional Teriyaki Sauce Recipe

When you think of teriyaki sauce, specific dishes may come to mind, such as teriyaki chicken. While there's no denying that chicken and teriyaki are a match made in heaven, there are quite a few different ways to use teriyaki sauce, and it's actually quite easy to whip up in your own kitchen. Recipe developer Cecilia Ryu has crafted this traditional teriyaki sauce recipe, so you can opt for a homemade dish instead of getting takeout — again.
RECIPES
Eater

A Four-Ingredient Fried Chicken Recipe With a Story to Tell

When it’s time to make fried chicken, 89-year-old cook and cookbook author Emily Meggett always starts by grabbing a brown paper bag. A woman who appreciates simplicity, she relies on only four key ingredients: raw chicken, seasoning salt, vegetable oil, and White Lily self-rising flour. She cleans, seasons, coats, shakes, and batters the chicken before placing it in unbelievably hot vegetable oil, where it cooks until it floats to the top, showing off its golden brown and crisped exterior. One bite of the chicken, and Meggett’s process makes sense: The thin layer of crunchy, seasoned, flaky skin heightens the tenderness and juiciness of the meat. It’s a marriage that Meggett officiates regularly, alongside thousands of Black cooks around the country.
RECIPES
OK! Magazine

'Dancing With The Stars' Cast Expecting Massive Pay Cuts, Source Reveals: 'The Budget Has Been Vastly Reduced'

The cast of Dancing With the Stars have already been told that if they want to return to the show next season, they can expect massive pay cuts. “With the show moving from the network to streaming, the budget has been vastly reduced,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Sure, they would love to see as many familiar professional dancers return as possible but that isn’t likely to happen when the cast sees how big the pay cut is going to be. After all these years, the fans of the show know the dancers better than the 'stars,' but the new economics of the show makes it impossible to pay them what they have earned in the past.”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dipping Sauce#Dark Soy Sauce#Food Drink#The Korean Vegan
Mashed

The Karen Taco Bell Letter That Had Reddit Cracking Up

Taco Bell has joined the ranks of the largest fast food chains in the U.S., according to QSR. The Tex–Mex chain's success is due, in part, to clever marketing and brand innovation. Per promotional products company Quality Logo Products, Taco Bell has zeroed in on a target demographic of Millennials looking for quick and cheap foods, embracing this reality with "cheeky," targeted ads on social media. Who hasn't seen a Taco Bell ad promising quick late-night service at the drive-thru?
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Trader Joe's Fans Are Unimpressed With Its Returning Chicken Thighs

Trader Joe's Jerked Chicken Thighs are back, and the news has the retailer's fan base talking, with some ecstatic and others unimpressed. Blogger Emily Dingmann from My Everyday Table advocated for a six-ingredient recipe in which the Trader Joe meat product is the star of her show in 2017. In 2019, another cooking blog post, Become Betty, regaled the seasonal food item as "flavorful [and] tender with a bit of heat."
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Hot Dogs Vs. Bologna: What's The Difference?

There's nothing quite like biting into a juicy, perfectly charred hot dog fresh off the grill and loaded with all the fixings. It's hard to picture a family cookout or 4th of July celebration without them. But for such a popular food staple in America, do you know what hot dogs are really made of? There are actually a lot of myths and false facts about hot dogs that have many believing the food should be categorized as "mystery meat." Expert Dr. Janeal Yancey says, "The trimmings used to make hot dogs are pieces of the meat that don't make good steaks and roasts because they aren't a certain tenderness, size, shape or weight" (via Best Food Facts).
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Fan-Favorite Frozen Treat That's Finally Coming To Aldi

Ice cream and other frozen treats are quintessential — if not absolutely necessary — summer indulgences, and when it comes to grocery shopping on a budget, which, let's be real, we're all doing these days, Aldi is a great place to visit to purchase some of your favorite frozen goodies.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Wide Open Eats

Carolina-Style Barbecue Sauce Recipe

The Carolinas are home to countless mouthwatering local dishes such as She-Crab Soup and Shrimp n' Grits, but one of the region's most iconic specialties is Carolina barbecue. No matter where you go in America, every state serves its own style of smoked meats, but not all pulled pork sandwiches are the same. What makes Carolina BBQ so unique is its savory signature Carolina BBQ sauce recipe.
FOOD & DRINKS
WBBM News Radio

Is diet soda bad for you? Myths debunked

Many people drink diet soda because they believe it's a healthier alternative to regular soda. Others love Diet Coke so much that they'll only get it from McDonald's because it "tastes better." While nutritionists have been claiming for years that diet soda is bad for us, The Washington Post's food...
NUTRITION
Mashed

The Costco Dumplings That Have The Internet In Shambles

Popping a dumpling in your mouth is an unparalleled experience. Juicy, hearty, and exploding with flavor, eating a single dumpling can send you straight to food heaven. Whether you like them fried, crispy, and crunchy or steamed, soft, and soupy, dumplings are undeniably delicious. And with both meat and vegetarian varieties, this traditionally Chinese dish can be enjoyed by everyone in the family. The broad appeal of this bite-sized food may be why dumpling sales have soared during the pandemic. The co-founders of one dumpling company, The Daily Dumpling Wonton Co., reported that sales for their dumplings increased threefold over the course of the last two years or so, as noted by The Star.
FOOD & DRINKS
People

Ree Drummond Shares a Peek of Her Tropical Vacation with Ladd: 'My Husband Looks Good'

Ree Drummond's husband Ladd swapped out his ranch gear for a tropical wardrobe, and the Food Network star couldn't help but tease him about his new look. On Thursday, the Pioneer Woman star gave followers a sneak peek into her and Ladd's trip to Mexico. The pair traveled to Playa del Carmen for their friends' wedding but her hubby's clothing was the focus of her Instagram posts.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

How Sauerkraut Actually Helped Sailors

Scientific research is an intellectually stimulating job that requires painstakingly assiduous lab work. Even a slight miscalculation or misjudgment can ruin all the effort, time, and money to result in an unsuccessful venture. But many of the greatest scientific breakthroughs were discovered by accident. Take the example of penicillin, considered one of the most significant medical discoveries of all time. Sir Alexander Fleming, a professor of bacteriology, is credited with the discovery of penicillin in 1928 (via Insider). He was experimenting with the influenza virus when he had to take a two-week summer holiday break. Upon his return, he noticed bacterial colonies were not growing near the mold in the petri dish. Hence, penicillin was born, and the accidental finding has saved millions of lives.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Sheet Pans Are One of Ina Garten’s Favorite Pieces of Cookware & They’re on Sale on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If Ina Garten counts sheet pans among her favorite kitchen tools, home cooks worth their salt (or sugar) should follow suit. And when it comes to sheet pans, the Barefoot Contessa, professional pastry chefs, and bakeries rely on ones made of pure aluminum for consistently perfect results. While high-quality cookware can cost a lot, a popular set from Nordic Ware is discounted 23% ahead of Amazon Prime Day deals.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

TikTok Is Cracking Up Over This 'Truth' About Trader Joe's Cashiers

While Trader Joe's as we know it first opened in 1967, it wasn't until the incredibly popular grocery chain began expanding across the U.S. in the '90s that it started to gain an impressively die-hard following (per Spoon University). The store — which prides itself on selling a host of exclusive products, according to its website — earns "about $13.7 billion in sales per year" (via Business Insider), thanks to shoppers that are dedicated to making sure they do their weekly grocery run with the company. In fact, Trader Joe's fans are so serious about shopping with the chain that there is actually an established group made up of people who come together to drive almost two hours to get their Trader Joe's fix.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

How An Act Of Generosity Led To The Invention Of Ice Cream Cones

Imagine this: You've been chosen as the ice cream vendor for the 1904 World's Fair in Saint Louis, Missouri — a very big deal — and you've sold so much ice cream, you've run out of paper dishes. There's still ice cream to scoop and serve, but nothing to put it in. Now, who exactly this unlucky ice cream vendor was isn't clear, but according to a letter written in 1928 to the Ice Cream Trade Journal, the vendor's name was either Arnold Fornachou or Charles Menches (via The Nibble). Regardless, the potential disaster was quickly avoided, thanks to the quick thinking of the vendor stationed next to the ice cream stand.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Mashed

Mashed

138K+
Followers
35K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy