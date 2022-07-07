ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Smithfield, RI

Christine A. Kelly – North Smithfield

By Opinion
Valley Breeze
 3 days ago

Christine A. Kelly, 48, of North Smithfield, passed away July 5, 2022, in Landmark Medical Center Intensive Care Unit, with her loving family by her side. Born in North Smithfield, she was the daughter of former R.I. State Senate Majority Leader Paul S. Kelly and...

Valley Breeze

Lois E. Moore – Lincoln

Lois E. Moore, 81, of Lincoln, died Friday, May 20, 2022, at home. Born in Pawtucket on April 24, 1941, a daughter of the late Samuel and Jessie (Barlow) Moore, she was a lifelong resident of Lincoln. Miss Moore was a graduate of Pawtucket East High School, Class of 1958...
LINCOLN, RI
The View From Swamptown: The Red Rooster Tavern gave new meaning to home-cooked

I guess it is an expected part of getting a “bit long in the tooth”, as I am, to find that friends and acquaintances that you have known for years are passing on. Such is the case with the recent death of Normand Leclair. I knew of him for decades — Gosh everyone knew of him, whether it was from his first restaurant the ‘Chick n’ Pick’ or from his more famous venture ‘The Red Rooster Tavern’, Normand Leclair was a local celebrity of sorts. We became friends though years later at local book shows. He was selling his wonderful and quite successful cookbooks and I was hawking, of course, local history books. We sat next to each other during these shows and came to be friends. Once you got to know Normand, you quickly realized what an exceptional person he was. Kind, modest, funny. I am not sure there are enough positive adjectives available to do him justice. So as way to remember him, lets look at the story behind the former farmhouse that he made famous.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
1 Firefighter transported to hospital after East Greenwich fire

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — A firefighter was transported to the hospital after a house fire in East Greenwich on Saturday morning. The fire happened on Crestridge Drive before 11 a.m. Providence Canteen and Cranston Air Supply were on the scene according to the East Greenwich Fire Fighters Association’s...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Bristol County Fifes & Drums

2000: The year of Big Brother, OG Britney Spears, chunky Nokia phones, and when everyone thought the world would end. But the world didn’t end. Y2K hysteria came and went, and with it, birthed a new concept for Seekonk; a concept that was actually quite “historical.” Two mothers decided to start a fife and drum corps in January of that year with the intention of marching in the Seekonk Memorial Day Parade… And the idea behind the Yankee Volunteers was officially born.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
New Worker Housing: North Main Street – Architecture Critic Morgan

The housing crisis in Providence is not new, but it has reached a crisis point. But what better time to ask how the City of Providence will address the issue than an election year. It is time to be worthy of the Creative Capital moniker by underwriting affordable shelter for our citizens, gathering market forces, government muscle, and responsible design into smart, innovative, yet practical solutions. Let’s start with a commitment to new housing on North Main Street.
PROVIDENCE, RI
DEEP: Mashamoquet Brook swimming area closes for 2022 season

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A state park’s swimming area is closed for the 2022 season. According to DEEP, Mashamoquet Brook swimming area in Pomfret is closed for the season due to maintenance. This comes after two swimming areas, Wadsworth Falls and Hopeville Pond, were closed due to bacteria levels....
POMFRET, CT
No-contact advisory in place for lake in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management advised people to stay away from a lake in Providence. RIDOH and the DEM announced Friday that Elm Lake in Roger Williams Park has blue-green algae blooms. “Blue-green algae can produce...
PROVIDENCE, RI
‘That’s what we do in West Warwick:’ Levesques to take over route of injured Cowesett Pizza driver, donate tips

WEST WARWICK — For around 25 years, residents of West Warwick have been opening their doors to Rob Geoffroy. A longtime employee of Cowesett Pizza, Geoffroy is well known around town. And when a recent injury sidelined Geoffroy for an indeterminate amount of time, community members began stepping up to help the man who’s been delivering their meals for the last two and a half decades.
Dive crews search for swimmer in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket police said there is an active search for a swimmer near Division Street Bridge in the area of Taft Street in Pawtucket. Several emergency rescue crews including a dive unit searched the area beginning around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Crews from Massachusetts including North...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Is Rhode Island Ready to Light Up?

On Easter Sunday, Kevin Rouleau tends the inventory of Hangar 420 — young clones rooting in one room, mature specimens headed toward harvest in another, buds drying in plastic bins in a third. A bespoke arrangement of pipes and tanks automatically slow-drips the perfect combination of nutrients and water to the crops growing under banks of LEDs emitting the perfect spectrum of light. The 18,000-square-foot Warwick facility is as spare, clean and sterile as a pharmaceutical plant — which, in a way, it is. Marijuana has been used as medicine for millennia.
WARWICK, RI
Warwick police remind beachgoers of parking fees at city beaches

WARWICK, RI (WLNE) – A reminder for residents in Warwick, you have to pay to go to the beach. The Warwick Police Department, posting on their Facebook page Thursday night, reminding the public of the beach fees. You have to pay to park at Oakland and Conimicut beaches, as...
WARWICK, RI

