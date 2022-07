The Montgomery Police Department released additional photos of an Armed Robbery and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects. On Friday, July 3, 2022, at 5:36 p.m., Montgomery Patrol Units responded to the 9200 block of Boyd Cooper Pkwy in reference to a robbery. Contact was made with the complainant who advised that four unknown black males came into the business with handguns and forcibly stole property. The unknown subjects fled in a dark grey Chrysler 300 with no tag. No other information was released.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO