Temple child sex assault suspect arrested in Austin

Temple, Tx ( FOX44 ) – A 24-year-old man sought in connection with a 2021 child sex assault case in Temple has been found in Austin and has been brought back to Bell County to face charges.

Elijah Keivaughn Willis was picked up by Austin Police on June 26 and booked into the Bell County Jail on Wednesday.

A Temple Police Department spokesperson said the warrant for his arrest stemmed from an investigation which began December 6, 2021. Officers were sent to the 3300 block of Chisolm Trail that day, when they took a report from a woman who told officers her 15-year-old daughter was having sex with a man later identified as Willis.

The woman told officers the daughter told her about the relationship, with the last incident occurring in September.

Police said the mother wanted to press charges against Willis for having sex with her underage daughter.

Jail records indicated that Willis was also being held on separate charges of burglary of habitation and possession of marijuana – with his total bond set at $178,000.

