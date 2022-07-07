ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Habitat for Humanity raises the walls to house #63

By Beatriz Reyna
knopnews2.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Habitat for Humanity is on a roll when it comes to building hope and strong communities. Volunteers with the non-profit organization banded together to help build their 63rd home at Cody Avenue and 17th Street. Homeowner Amy Kaufman...

www.knopnews2.com

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

Steele: From the 4th to Christmas

I am sure through the past 25 years or so, I have probably used a similar photo for my Trash & Treasures column, but just took this photo a few moments ago (Tuesday morning) and decided to write a bit more about my crazy little corner of “Christmas all year round.” I have always enjoyed the holiday so very much so I decided to do Christmas all 12 months instead of one week or so. One thing about it, the extra set of Christmas lights around my corner cupboard definitely highlights my other prints and pictures on my wall and many other things, like photos and a beautiful painting from a dear friend and many other items that I am able to enjoy all year round.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Pow Wow Organization donates to make 3v3 tournament better

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Pow Wow Organization donated $600 to help make the first annual Pow Wow 3v3 tournament a success. The D&N Event Center was where the event was hosted and it was open to the public. The tournament was broken down into two separate age groups. The...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Jeffers Park and Pavilion increased the entertainment scene

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the 1920s, North Platte and Lincoln County did not have many options for entertainment. In the summer of 1927, members of the Union Pacific Athletic Club built North Platte’s first baseball field. It was located where the grain elevators and metal building is next to the Hub Bar.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Plainsmen host the U.S. Military Allstar Team

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Plainsmen welcome the U.S. Military All-Star Team to town for a match-up on the baseball diamond and to honor American Heroes. The Plainsmen’s Owner and Operator, Chuck Heeman, explains that the game isn’t just a game it’s raising awareness for an even greater cause.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte, NE
Society
Local
Nebraska Society
City
North Platte, NE
North Platte Telegraph

1820 N Sheridan, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101

© 2016 Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS. All rights reserved. All information herein relating to real estate for sale on this website comes from the Internet Data Exchange of the Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS, and is provided by third party brokerage firms who are members of the MLS. All brokers providing this data deem it generally reliable, but not guaranteed and advise interested parties to independently verify it. All measurements and other detailed data are assumed approximate only. The Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS shall not be liable in any way to any party for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions in the data provided herein, or any resulting claims for any reason. This information provided courtesy of Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® and the Lincoln County MLS.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

NPCC Knights acquire Serbian Guard in the 2022 Recruiting Class

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College Men’s Basketball Team will welcome another member of their 2022 recruiting class to North Platte in the fall. Edib Bronja, a 6′7 guard from Novi Pazar, Serbia will make the trip from Europe to America to take the court Knights.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Habitat For Humanity#Volunteers#Charity
North Platte Post

Lincoln County’s Most Wanted

From the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: Possession of controlled substance, meth; theft by deception. Eric M. Stoner. Age: 30. 1 warrant: Failure to appear; criminal impersonation; obstruct a peace officer; theft by unlawful taking, disturbing the peace.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy