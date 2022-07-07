Owasso teacher leads Ag workshop in New York

Oklahoma Teachers Attend 2022 National Ag in the Classroom Conference in Saratoga Springs, New York

Twenty-five Oklahoma teachers joined educators from across the country this past week at the National Ag in the Classroom Conference in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Teachers learned new way to implement agricultural lessons into everyday classroom activities, connected with other educators and toured places in the New York agricultural industry.

Oklahoma delegates taught nine educational workshops, exploring topics like aquaponics, pecans, soybeans, gardening and agricultural literacy. More than 500 conference attendees took part in the workshops presented by Oklahomans.

“It was exciting that so many of our Oklahoma teachers had the opportunity to go to the national conference this year.” said Melody Aufill, Oklahoma Ag in the Classroom Coordinator. “We all had fun exploring New York agriculture, eating lots of dairy, networking with other educators, and brainstorming ideas for the upcoming year.”

Zena Lewis, who teaches at the Owasso 7th Grade Center, was awarded a scholarship to attend the convention. Other Oklahoma teachers came from areas such as Stillwater, Ada, Moore and Norman.

Oklahoma Ag in the Classroom offers more than 300 agriculture-based lessons aligned to the Oklahoma Academic Standards. If you are interested in learning more, contact a state coordinator by visiting www.agclassroom.org/ok.

