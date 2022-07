Everyone loves to talk about the lottery picks every year, but NHL All-Stars can be found on Day 2 of the NHL Entry Draft. There are plenty of players who were selected on Day 2 that went on to have historic and legendary careers. A few examples of successful players selected in the second or third round include Mark Messier, Pat Verbeek, and Nicklas Lidstrom, as well as active players like Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

NHL ・ 7 HOURS AGO