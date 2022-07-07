ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Smith tapped to serve as Rochester Police Department chief

By Gino Fanelli
CITY News
CITY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PGw6I_0gXvxoyC00 Dave Smith, a 30-year veteran of the RPD, had been serving as the department's interim chief since last October. Meet the new chief, same as the old chief.

Following a six month, nationwide search that was initially expected to end in the spring, Mayor Malik Evans has tapped Dave Smith to serve as chief of the Rochester Police Department. Smith, 54, is a 30-year veteran of the RPD, was named interim chief this past October. The search was contracted through California-based Public Sector Search & Consulting, following unanimous approval by the Rochester City Council in December. The agreement cost $42,500.

Evans said Smith beat out about 25 finalists.

“I talked to probably hundreds of people, we heard from lots of residents, from both internal and external stakeholders, and one of the reasons I was able to take time was because I knew I had a good interim there,” Evans said, at a news conference Thursday. “As I was conducting the national search, I was thinking, ‘Am I going to hear from Dave Smith? Is he going to throw his hat in the ring?’ I was hoping he was.”

The Rochester Police Department has been without a permanent chief since the fall of 2020. Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan was appointed interim chief that September, after Mayor Lovely Warren fired then-Chief La’Ron Singletary amidst fallout from video footage showing the arrest and restraint of Daniel Prude. As officers restrained him, Prude lost consciousness and stopped breathing — he later died at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Herriott-Sullivan left in September 2021, at which time Warren appointed Smith to take over as interim chief.

Smith has faced a heap of issues as he stepped into the role of chief, most of which have persisted. Among them are record-setting levels of violence, widespread community distrust in the department, and a substantial amount of vacancies within the department.

“I don’t know how many times since October I’ve had people tell me, ‘Oh, I wouldn’t want your job, or I wouldn’t want to be you for all of the money in the world,’” Smith said. “I can tell you, standing here today, there’s no other place I’d rather be. I love this department, and I’ll always love this department.”

The chief’s salary is about $151,000, which makes the position one of the highest paid in city government.

In his time as interim chief, Smith tweaked some departmental policies and operations. For example, the department on Wednesday released new directives for officers responding to protests. The orders forbid the use of PepperBall launchers to clear crowds, direct officers not to use force unless there is immediate danger, and require the chief to provide clearance for the use of chemical irritants on crowds, among other changes.

City Councilmember Stanley Martin, a key organizer of the 2020 and 2021 Black Lives Matter protests in Rochester, is skeptical of Smith’s appointment.

“In the time that Chief Smith has been interim chief, very little has changed in how RPD polices our community, especially Black and brown people,” Martin said.

“I’m not optimistic, it just doesn’t seem like anything is going to change or anything is going to be different,” Martin continued. “I wish it would, but it’s very unlikely.”

Council President Miguel Melendez served on the interview panel which helped narrow down the field of candidates for the chief’s job. He said the “continuity” of Smith’s appointment is critical to addressing issues in Rochester.

“In these times we have some very challenging situations in the city,” Melendez said. “Chief Smith has been open, transparent, and really collaborative in his approach. I think this is a good move.”

Smith, who had planned to retire before taking the position, said that as permanent chief, he can begin to focus on some long-term plans. He didn’t lay out those plans, but noted that adding permanency in leadership will inspire the rank-and-file officers to be more open to instituting different strategies and protocols.

“It’s human nature,” Smith said. “If you know your boss is going to be gone in six months, are you really going to try to follow through on what your boss wants, especially if you’re six levels below?”

On Thrusday, Evans also announced the appointment of Keith Stith, a longtime homicide and gang task force detective in New Jersey, as the RPD’s deputy chief of community engagement. Stith’s role is to serve as the leader of the department’s violence prevention initiatives.

“Police community relations will be, and is, one of my number priorities,” Evans said. “You can’t solve a homicide, you can’t solve a shooting, without cooperation of the community.”

Gino Fanelli is a CITY staff writer. He can be reached at (585) 775-9692 or gino@rochester-citynews.com .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Rochester Beacon

Evans names Smith as Rochester’s police chief

After a national search, David Smith has been named Rochester’s police chief. He has served as interim chief since October 2021. More than 25 applicants were strongly considered for the position, city officials say. Mayor Malik Evans announced the appointment of Smith today along with other key positions within...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester PAB release statement on RPD Chief appointment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Rochester Police Accountability Board released a statement on the appointment of David Smith as Rochester Police Chief Thursday. The PAB says they look forward to continuing their work with the chief to get vital information in the investigations into alleged police misconduct.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fire on Avenue C displaces four adults

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A house fire at 23 Avenue C in Rochester displaced four adults on Saturday. Although the fire was extinguished, and there were no casualties, the home has significant damage and cannot be lived in. The Red Cross is assisting the residents. No one was injured, and...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigating double shooting on Cedarwood Terrace

Rochester, N.Y. — Two people were shot overnight, on Saturday. Rochester Police Department responded to the report of a shooting around 12:40 a.m. on Cedarwood Terrace, near Quincy Street. When they got to the scene, they located a 32-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman with at least one gunshot...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man shot near Brown St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man from Rochester is recovering after he was shot Saturday on Jefferson Avenue near Brown Street. Officers with the Rochester Police Department said the shooting happened just before noon. Officers say the victim, 23, was shot at least one time in his upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Breathi
WHEC TV-10

Community action groups weigh in on new RPD Chief

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Community action groups say they're looking forward to seeing the work that Rochester Police Chief David Smith will bring to the table. Smith was appointed with the new role Thursday. "There is a demonic spirit all over the city of Rochester, and that's why we...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Double shooting overnight, 16-year-old among the victims

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Another double shooting in Rochester, with one of the victims under the age of 18. This happened Saturday night around 11 p.m. Police responded to a report of multiple shots fired on Bay Street near the Nathaniel Hawthorne School No. 25. Police say a 16-year-old boy...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

23-year-old city man shot on Jefferson Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A 23-year-old man was shot at approximately 11:50 a.m. Saturday in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Brown Street. The Rochester Police Department said the city resident sustained at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Man shot on Pardee Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says a 34-year-old man was taken to Rochester General Hospital after he was shot Friday evening on Pardee Street in Rochester. Officers say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. RPD officers said there are no suspects in custody at this time and anyone with information is asked […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WHEC TV-10

City and county seeking feedback after 911 calls

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester and Monroe County leaders want to hear from people who place non-life-threatening emergency calls to the 911 call center. They are hoping it will improve service to the community. Text messages will be sent after an incident asking for feedback. It is through a service...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Livonia woman charged after Canandaigua crash

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – A Livonia woman was hospitalized after a motor vehicle accident that left her severely injured early Saturday morning on County Road 32 near Hickox Road in Canandaigua. Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office say 37-year-old Gillian Stumbo was found outside her vehicle upon their...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

A neighbor and volunteer on N. Clinton Ave says "We are in a war zone"

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - "I feel like we're in a war zone," Mercedes Vazquez Simmons said. "We are in a war zone." Vasquez Simmons lives off North Clinton Avenue and volunteers at the new Latino Youth Development and Resource Center. It's a small but safe haven for children. It's less than a mile from the mass shooting and homicide on North Clinton Tuesday morning.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

City raises Pride flag at MLK park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The City of Rochester will do what Monroe County did Thursday: raise the Pride Flag. Community leaders will join the ROC Pride Collective and the Pride grand marshals at MLK Park in Rochester. You can expect performances and speeches tonight. It's all leading up to the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

In-Depth: ATM torn apart in attempted theft

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - An ATM in Pittsford was ripped apart in an attempt to get money from it Friday morning. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says it happened at the Chase Bank on State Street just before 2 a.m. Friday. Deputies believe the suspect or suspects tied chains around...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Man arrested for illegal gun in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A U.S. Marshals task force arrested a man Thursday for carrying an illegal gun. The task force was in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Flint Street around noon Thursday for an unrelated case, when Marshals observed Anthony Burnett, 44, carrying a firearm. Burnett was arrested...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Volunteers clean Mt. Hope Cemetery while learning about its history

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Volunteers came out Saturday morning to "Keep Mt. Hope Beautiful." The volunteers were led by experienced cemetery landscape professionals, as they mulched, weeded, raked, and planted. But, it's not all hard work. “We always try to share some history with them, and they always have a...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

CITY News

Rochester, NY
155
Followers
68
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

CITY is Rochester's original monthly alternative news, arts, and life publication. Free since 1971.

 https://www.rochestercitynewspaper.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy