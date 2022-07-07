ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Police warn about Dallas water utilities spoofing scam

By Annie Gimbel
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department Financial Investigations Unit is warning people about fraudsters using the Dallas Water Utilities spoofed main telephone number to scam customers.

The telephone number that will appear on the customer's Caller ID is the spoofed main line phone number 214-651-1441. The scammers will use fear tactics on existing DWU customers, citing their water service will be disconnected if they do not make a payment.

Should you receive a call from one of these fraudsters, please take one of the following steps:

1. Email your complaint to https://www.forgery-dpd@dallascityhall.com or call 214-671-3543.
2. If you do not have access to email, go to your nearest substation to file a report.
3. If you have suffered a monetary loss you may file a theft report .

