Method Man Apologizes to Destiny’s Child for Interaction at 2004 MOBO Awards, Tina Knowles Reacts

Method Man is burying the hatchet on a nearly 20-year-old interaction with Destiny’s Child.

The Wu-Tang Clan member recently appeared as a guest on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, where he opened up about an incident at the 2004 MOBO Awards where he felt brushed off by the girl group members Beyoncé , Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

“I see [Destiny’s Child], so I kinda moseyed out of my seat to go over and say what’s up to them,” Method Man recalled of the awards ceremony, which he attended to support the Icon Award recipient of the year, Janet Jackson . “Now, this is still me in my low self-esteem era. But I’m thinking like, comfort zone here, I’m gonna say what’s up to the girls. I love them, I’m just gonna say hi. I go over to say hi to them and when I said hi, they didn’t even turn around and acknowledge me.”

Method Man revealed that he was hurt at the moment, but now views the situation differently. “Now, my a–, in my head, with my low self-esteem is like, ‘They just s—-ed on me.’ When in fact, they didn’t even hear me,” he said. “It was so loud in that motherf—er. That’s the excuse that I’m giving right now — they didn’t even f—ing hear me.”

He then refused to shake the girls’ hands. “Afterward, [producer] Rockwilder, he was gonna do the ‘Bootylicious’ song for them,” he shared. “He comes over, he’s talking to them, he’s like, ‘Oh, you know Redman and Meth?’ And they put their hands out to shake, and I kept my hand here and was like, ‘Go ‘head with that Hollywood s—.'”

“Neither Kelly, Beyoncé or Michelle ever did any-f—ing-thing to me,” he revealed, adding, “But me being so miserable and in that f—ing moment, I felt like they wasn’t treating me the way I should have been treated. Who am I to think that about these girls? They’re here to promote themselves and break records and things of that nature. And it was not about me, it was about Janet f—ing Jackson.”

Method Man concluded with a proper apology. “And to this day, man, I don’t think I’ve ever apologized for that,” he said. “I apologize to Beyoncé, I apologize to Kelly Rowland and Michelle — y’all did not deserve that, at all.”

In response to the podcast episode, Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt response. “Thankyou Method Man . It takes a real man to tell this story! Such a great example for other young men. . Don’t assume someone is dissing you,” she captioned the podcast clip.

