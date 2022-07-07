James Caan, veteran 'Godfather' and 'Elf' actor, dies at 82
By David K. Li
CNBC
3 days ago
Movie tough guy James Caan, best known for his work in such big-screen classics as "The Godfather," "Misery" and "Elf," died on Wednesday, his family said. "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,"...
Pierce Brosnan has described James Caan as an inspiration after working with the actor shortly before his death was announced on Thursday. Hollywood veteran Caan passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday evening at the age of 82, just weeks after completing work on forthcoming gangster thriller Fast Charlie.
Known for his roles in The Untouchables and the Ocean's heist film series, Andy Garcia now stars in a 2022 film adaptation of Father of the Bride. The 1949 novel was first adapted into a beloved comedy film in 1991 starring Steve Martin. This new Latin-inspired update of the film sees Andy starring as Billy, a father who struggles to come to terms with his daughter's engagement. In the midst of planning a whole wedding, his own marriage to his wife Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) is falling apart.
Click here to read the full article. Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, stars of the Francis Ford Coppola classics The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, remembered their castmate James Caan today as a great actor and friend.
“Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend,” Pacino said in a statement. “It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I’m gonna miss him.”
De Niro offered a simple, “I’m very very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing.”
Caan died yesterday at the age of 82. Earlier today, Coppola honored his longtime friend.
“ER” actress Mary Mara died suddenly this week at 61. Now, more details of her death are providing a clearer picture of what happened. While it was reported that she drowned while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York, it has been revealed that she died from asphyxiation.
Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
The ABC soap vet recalls a fond moment with the late actress. General Hospital’s Jon Lindstrom (Kevin, Ryan) took to Instagram to express his thoughts following the passing of a former co-worker, a woman who “this world will be a much less-colorful place without.” The ABC soap vet was devastated to learn that actress Mary Mara had passed away on Sunday, June 26, at the age of 61.
Click here to read the full article. When Martin Sheen began pursuing an acting career in the early 1960s, he made a crucial choice that would follow him for the rest of his life. The then-young actor, who was raised by a Spanish father and an Irish mother, opted to abandon his given name of Ramon Estévez and use the stage name Martin Sheen as a way to get more work.
The move paid off, as Sheen was able to build a highly successful acting career that included roles in movies like “Apocalypse Now” and iconic TV characters including President Jed...
Blue Bloods actor Steve Schirripa offered some tender words on Friday after news spread about the death of Tony Sirico. If you recall, Schirripa played Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos opposite Sirico’s Paulie Walnuts. Bobby would be a top aide to Corrado “Junior” Soprano on the HBO series. Well, Schirripa shared a sweet photo of him and Sirico in an appearance on Sesame Street. In the picture, you can see Sirico sharing eyebrows with Bert while Schirripa is behind Ernie.
Actress Mary Mara has passed away after drowning in New York’s St. Lawrence River. Mara had reportedly gone for a swim in the river to exercise while visiting her sister, according to New York State Police. And early Sunday morning (June 26), her body was found in the town of Cape Vincent. Police arrived on the scene around 8 am.
[Note: Unless otherwise noted, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. It's been over twenty-five years since Ted Bessell passed away. On that day, October 5, 1996, the entertainment industry - and the world - lost to a heart attack a beloved and talented human being.
Richard Gere spent decades compiling his 49-acre compound outside New York City. Now, the actor has sold it for $24.15 million. The star of such films as “Pretty Woman” and “American Gigolo” bought the first piece of the property for $1.51 million in 1986 and, in the years since, scooped up neighboring parcels, creating a haven complete with a Colonial-style mansion, a handful of guesthouses and a stable. He put it on the market last year for $28 million.
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
Larry Storch, the stand-up comic turned ubiquitous television actor who made an indelible impression as the bumbling Corporal Randolph Agarn on the 1960s sitcom F Troop, has died. He was 99. His death was announced on his Facebook page. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with...
While actors appear to be larger than life and invincible on the big screen, today it was announced that legendary actor James Caan passed away at the age of 82. Although getting his start in off-broadway plays, Caan would go on to star alongside iconic actors like the legendary John Wayne. Thanks to his growing friendship with director Howard Hawks, Caan spent the next 61 years entertaining audiences around the world as characters like Sonny Corleone and Paul Sheldon in the 1990 classic Misery.
Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy, who starred in the British soap opera Hollyoaks, married in Spain last month. The two got engaged in 2019 and are parents to son Asa, who was born in September 2021. Wood-Davis, 31, played Kim Butterfield on Hollyoaks, while Jerdy, 32, played Jesse Donovan. Wood-Davis...
James Caan had an extraordinary film career that spanned six decades and was best known for his unforgettable role as Sonny Corleone in “The Godfather.” Caan also starred in many other films, including “Elf” and Stephen King’s “Misery.” Caan was 82 years old.July 7, 2022.
Click here to read the full article. Joe Turkel, a prolific character actor whose indelible performances included roles as the sinister bartender Lloyd in The Shining and the maker of artificial humans in Blade Runner, died Monday, June 27, at St. John’s Hospital. He was 94.
His death was announced by his family, who said he died peacefully with his sons Craig and Robert by his side.
Turkel was born July 15, 1927 in Brooklyn, and at age 17 enlisted in the Merchant Marines and then joined the United States Army and saw active wartime service in Europe. He moved to California...
