ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

WATCH: John Daly Tees One Up, Hits Drive Across I-76 Onto High School Football Field in Akron, Ohio

By Bryan Fyalkowski
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bPeDb_0gXvxH2L00

Every couple of weeks or so, a new John Daly viral video or photo pops up on Twitter and is incredible. This time around, the PGA Tour golfer was captured hitting a drive over Interstate 76 in Akron, Ohio and onto a high school football field.

Daly is in town for the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship and thought: “You know what? Lemme tee one up real quick and smash it over the highway.”

Unfortunately, the preparation has not paid off for the former Arkansas Razorback. He is near the bottom of the leader board at this weekend’s tournament at the legendary Firestone Country Club.

Recently, Daly made the tabloids after taking casual trips to Hooters and a Tulsa casino after a surprisingly solid first round at the PGA Championship in May. The 56-year-old started out hot at Southern Hills Country Club, but faded as the day went on.

On Memorial Day, the finely-tuned athlete also showed his belly flop skills at the lake.

Ohio D.O.T. Asks Others Not to Copy John Daly’s Stunt

Matt Considine, the guy who tweeted out the video of Daly, had some great comments on the shot. Apparently, Considine went to Archbishop Hoban High School and often considered undertaking this drive himself.

“He’s got way too much club,” Considine tweeted. “No more than a 9 iron to the first goal post and 3 iron to the second. All down hill with a crosswind that tends to help a draw.”

The Ohio Department of Transportation also chimed in on what could be a perilous stunt if any Joe Blow tried to imitate John Daly’s drive. A true hero, the spokesman limited himself to only two puns in two sentences.

“Driving on the interstate should be limited to vehicles,” Matt Bruning said. “Unfortunately there’s no mulligan if a ball goes astray and hits a moving vehicle at full speed.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Declares America Is ‘Not the Greatest Country in the World,’ Social Media Sounds Off

The Supreme Court of the United States recently ruled on the important yet divisive issue of abortion. In the wake of the ruling, celebrities are chiming in with their thoughts via social media. After SCOTUS reversed the landmark case, Roe V. Wade, it sparked a conversation amongst many online who wanted to give their opinion. For instance, Valerie Bertinelli chimed in with her thoughts following the ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Akron, OH
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: With one swing, Jordan Smith won he and his caddie new cars at 2022 Genesis Scottish Open

It’s not every day you see a hole-in-one at the golf course. It’s even harder to witness one that comes with it a couple large gifts. That’s what happened Friday during the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. England’s Jordan Smith stepped onto the 17th tee box on a 193-yard par-3 with a simple caveat.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Daly
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Star James Holzhauer Reveals Two ‘Huge Announcements’ for ‘Game Show Boot Camp’

If getting on a game show like Jeopardy! is a dream of yours, then pay attention because show star James Holzhauer wants your attention. See, he’s going to be part of “Game Show Boot Camp” in the lovely little town of Las Vegas. Holzhauer also will have some friends appear, too. On Thursday, he offered up a couple of “huge announcements” for the upcoming event. On Twitter, Holzhauer announced that Jeopardy! will have an in-person audition happen. Also, Amy Schneider, who won 40 games, will be there, too. Take a look at not only an earlier tweet but the one Holzhauer shared with some good news.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee Fires Back at Fan Accusing Her of ‘Bad Parenting’

It’s an understatement to say that parenting can be extremely hard, especially in a time when social media is full of all kinds of “helpful” hacks, tips, and tricks telling you how you should parent. One of the biggest social dilemmas in the parenting world is how social media pits working moms against stay-at-home moms. Truthfully, no matter what side of the spectrum you’re on, you’re always going to be doing it wrong. Good Morning America‘s Ginger Zee is no exception in that battle as one fan slammed her online for leaving her husband and child at home so she can pursue her career. However, much to our delight, the news station star had the best response to that less-than-empathetic fan.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Tee#Driving#Pga#Arkansas Razorback#Firestone Country Club
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Dan Blocker Was an Absolute Hoss From the Day He Was Born

For anyone who has seen Bonanza, then you know that Dan Blocker, who played Eric “Hoss” Cartwright, was a big man. Apparently, that was evident even from the time of his youth. Yes, the tall, heavyset native of Texas would find a place in the hearts of TV viewers. But these numbers will astound you a bit. When Blocker was born on Dec. 10, 1928, he weighed 14 pounds. A toddler usually isn’t too big but he was already shooting upward at 5 feet tall and 105 pounds. That’s as a toddler, friends.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Reveals Her Favorite Advice He Gave Her

Alison Eastwood is an actress as well one of the daughters of the famed actor and director Clint Eastwood. Getting any type of advice from dear old Dad is a good thing. When it comes to her favorite piece that he gave her, you might think it was acting. She did get the acting bug, too, and did star in the movie Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil. This advice must be about her career, right? Nope. It had to do with the always tough task of living life.
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson Posts Hunting Pic With His Long-Lost Daughter

We’ve seen a lot of photos from Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson over the years but this one is interesting with his daughter. Robertson, in a series of photos that includes his beloved family, lets people see him along with Phyllis. They are out in hunting gear and Phil has some ducks they’ve nabbed as well. Also, he’s written a lengthy post that covers faith and family in it.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’s Missy Robertson Speaks Out Ahead of Daughter Mia’s Potential Final Surgery

Duck Dynasty alum Missy Robertson is asking for prayers and “success” ahead of her daughter Mia’s major surgery. Mia will undergo surgery for her bilateral cleft lip and palate today (July 8). Throughout her life, she has had numerous surgeries—and they started when she was just an infant. Because of that, fans have been wondering if the 18-year-old will have to continue treatments for years to come.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

497K+
Followers
53K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy