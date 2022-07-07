ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Ridge police turn over evidence in investigation of teen reportedly pinned by off-duty officer

 3 days ago

Chicago Police officer under investigation after reportedly pinning teen down at Starbucks 01:45

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Park Ridge Police Department said it has turned over all its evidence related to the investigation of a Chicago police officer reportedly pinning a 14-year-old boy to the ground last week

Park Ridge police said in a news release the department met with several prosecutors from the Cook County State's Attorney's Office on Wednesday about the incident which involved an off-duty Chicago police sergeant.

All police reports, videos, and body camera footage was presented to the state's attorney's office, which will review the incident.

The off-duty officer is accused of pinning the teen with his knee after accusing him of stealing his son's bicycle.

The boy's mother, Nicole Nieves, said she worried people may pass judgment and say her son was doing something wrong. However, in cell phone video, she said she saw her son was scared, but calm, as a man pressed down on him.

Other teens are seen coming to their friend's aid, eventually pulling him away from the man. The video was provided by the law firm, Romanucci and Bladin, which is representing the family.

Nicole and Angel Nieves said their son is an honor student, who is active in youth ministry and three sports.

"We hear the broken tears and heartbreaking cries of our son saying, 'Get off me. Please get off me.' The moment he stood up and felt safe enough to express his fear," Nicole said.

The Park Ridge Police Department said in the release it and the state's attorney's office will "continue to work closely on this on-going investigation."

Anyone with further information on the incident, witnessed or has video of the incident is asked to contact the Park Ridge Police Department at 847-318-5256.

