Investigation into fatal Curry County July 4 crash continues

An out of control van struck several people and vehicles attending a Fourth of July event in Harbor Monday, July 4, resulting in the death of a 38-year old female from White City in Southern Oregon. Witnesses reported the van’s driver, identified as 66-year old Paul Armenta, of Brookings, appeared as if he had passed out behind the wheel. The Econo van went through the crowd striking several people including Hiedei Bailey. Three were transported to the hospital; however, Bailey was pronounced deceased. The other two were treated. The van also struck a couple of parked RVs. The investigation is continuing.

WHITE CITY, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO