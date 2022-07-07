ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

North Little Rock police: No bomb found after searching near Shorter College

By Bill Smith
 3 days ago

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock said no bombs were found after initial reports of a possible bomb near Shorter College.

Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department said officers arrived at the scene located at 604 North Locust just after 11:30 a.m. after a call came into the school warning that a bomb was on campus.

A bomb-detecting K-9 team from the NLRPD as well as teams from the North Little Rock Fire Department and the Little Rock Fire Department Bomb Squad assisted with the investigation.

Police said the area is now clear for pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

